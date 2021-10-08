With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world, I recently got to speak with Jeffrey Wright and Billy Magnussen about making the latest James Bond movie. During the interview, they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a 007 film, when Wright found out he’d be back as CIA agent Felix Leiter, if Magnussen was nervous the night before his first day of filming, filming in Jamaica, and more.

Written by Fukunaga alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie picks up with James Bond having left active service. Of course, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die sees the return of Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) and Rory Kinnear (Tanner). Joining them will be franchise newcomers Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, and Ana de Armas.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jeffrey Wright and Billy Magnussen

What do they think fans would be surprised to learn about the making of a James Bond movie?

Wright talks about why he loves working on the 007 movies.

Was Magnussen nervous the night before his first day of filming?

How early on did Wright know they would want him back for the movie?

How Wright was filming Westworld and then flew right to the Bond set.

How Barbara Broccoli keeps Wright in the loop about the scripts.

