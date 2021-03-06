Hopefully, this is now the final, official time to die.

No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond film series, has definitely not been without its share of delays, but a new poster for the Daniel Craig-helmed flick reveals studio intention to move forward with an adjusted release date. This new poster marks the first indication of the film's new-new-newest date, however, since its latest postponement in January. Provided there are no further delays that would require another rescheduling, No Time to Die is officially on track to drop almost two years after it was originally planned to release.

This confirmation comes on the heels of several postponements for the newest movie in the long-running spy franchise, which experienced several delays in production leading up to its originally-planned release. No Time to Die had once upon a time been scheduled to premiere in November 2019, before being pushed back to February 2020, then April that same year in the aftermath of co-writer and director Danny Boyle's departure from the film, citing creative differences.

After Cary Fukunaga took over at the helm, production seemingly ran smoothly, but a worldwide tour and international premiere scheduled for April was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in China. MGM and Eon Productions confirmed that they would be postponing the release until November 12, 2020, but by October it was evident that the widespread pandemic would be impacting the theater industry much more significantly than originally anticipated. No Time to Die was then delayed again to April 2021, before eventually getting pushed back to October 2021.

As of now, No Time to Die is currently slated for an October 8 premiere, with a release date of September 30 in the U.K. Check out the new poster below:

