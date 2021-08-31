MGM has released the final U.S. trailer for the newest 007 movie, No Time To Die. The trailer takes a look back at all of the previous films starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, as well as giving us a look at what to expect from this final installment when it premieres on October 8.

The trailer begins by showing some of Craig's most iconic scenes from the previous four James Bond movies, which include Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, explaining that everything has led to the events of No Time to Die. We then see clips from the new movie, as Bond and his team are trying to figure out who the villain Safin is and what his terrible plan entails, though it seems that this is a convergence of every mission Craig's Bond has had over his previous films.

Photo by: Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM.

RELATED: 'No Time to Die' Finally Sets a New Red Carpet Premiere Date, Signaling There Will Be No More Delays

No Time to Die will be the fifth and final movie starring Craig as Bond, and the 25th movie in the entire James Bond series. Along with Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes will all be reprising their roles from the previous films and will be joined by Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik.

The movie's release was delayed from its original date, first by the departure of director Danny Boyle, and then by the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time to Die will have its world premiere in London on September 28 followed by the theatrical release in the United Kingdom on September 30 and in the United States on October 8. You can check out the final U.S. trailer below:

KEEP READING: James Bond Producers Remain Committed to Theatrical Releases for Franchise After Amazon’s MGM Purchase

Share Share Tweet Email

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Review: An Engrossing Look at the Manipulation of Monica Lewinsky Lewinsky is an executive producer on the newest installment of the Emmy-winning 'American Crime Story' series, covering the Bill Clinton impeachment.

Read Next