‘No Time to Die’: Official James Bond Podcast Launches This Week with Exclusive Interviews

Given that we’re all currently living through a pandemic, the release of No Time to Die later this year will be unlike the release of any other James Bond movie in the past. But a unique release will be accompanied by a unique marketing campaign. Launching September 30th is No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, which is a six-episode podcast featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers that goes behind the scenes of the Bond franchise and the latest film.

Now this podcast was not announced back when No Time to Die was about to hit theaters earlier this year, which leads me to believe it was recorded over the spring/summer while everyone was in lockdown. And I think it’s a pretty cool way to engage with fans directly.

Film critic James King is the host, and guests include Daniel Craig, Rami Maek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and even songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Other key behind-the-scenes personnel are included in the podcast as well, which will also play host to the world premiere of the film’s score by Hans Zimmer.

The episodes of The Official James Bond Podcast are as follows:

Episode One: Bond in Context

Episode Two: Bond Around the World

Episode Three: A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond

Episode Four: The Craft of Bond

Episode Five: Clothes, Tech and Cars

Episode Six: Being 007

In the trailer for the podcast we hear that not only is No Time to Die discussed, but also past films in the franchise as Craig recalls how he was cast and Wright remembers how his character was first pitched to him. As someone who’s a big fan of robust behind-the-scenes features (which are becoming rarer and rarer on physical releases), I’m really excited to dig into this.

The first episode of the podcast launches on September 30th, and No Time to Die is scheduled to open in theaters globally in November through Universal Pictures International and in the US through MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.