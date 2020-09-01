We may have had to wait a little longer than we liked (well, a lot longer), but we are getting a new James Bond film in the year 2020, gosh darn it! No Time to Die is coming to theaters November 20, boasting Daniel Craig‘s last performance as 007, and featuring remarkable talents like Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge behind the camera. To keep you super-spies excited until you can grab a Coke freestyle shaken, not stirred as you watch this new picture (safely, not unmasked), MGM has released a new poster, and the release date for a new trailer.
Our new look at No Time to Die will be available this Thursday, September 3, so mark those secret agent calendars accordingly. Previous trailers have hinted at all kinds of action goodies and new places to take our dapper-but-wounded spy (especially against new villain Rami Malek), so I can’t wait to see what this new footage reveals. Until then, enjoy this new poster, which sure shows Daniel Craig holding a gun in a tux! Classic Bond, am I right?
Check out the new poster for No Time to Die below, alongside its official synopsis. The next trailer comes this Thursday, September 3. For more on the Bond film, here’s an alt version of the film I need to see.
Image via United Artists Releasing
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.