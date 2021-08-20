The film is also said to be Daniel Craig's last performance as Bond.

Just like so many other movies, No Time to Die has been pushed back again, again and again by the pandemic. With the rise of the Delta variant, there have been speculations on whether there will be yet another delay for the 25th James Bond film. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, as No Time to Die will finally have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28. A tweet from the official franchise account confirmed that star Daniel Craig would attend alongside producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

No Time to Die is directed by Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Danny Boyle was originally attached to direct and co-write the screenplay with John Hodge. However, both of them had creative differences and they left the production back in 2018.

No Time to Die is said to be Craig's last performance as Bond and follows the agent in his search for a missing scientist. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions

No Time to Die will have its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28. followed by its theatrical release on September 30 in the U.K. and October 8 in the U.S.

