‘No Time to Die’ Gets New Release Date — and It’s Earlier Than Expected
After a whirlwind 24 hours filled with big release date changes for major tentpoles, Universal and MGM’s No Time to Die is joining the fun with its second release date change this year. The new James Bond picture directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as Agent 007 was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 10. It was one of the first movies to be pushed back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, with a November 25, 2020 release date announced back in early March.
Now, thanks to a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account, it looks like No Time to Die‘s release date has been moved yet again — and it’s earlier than we expected. This is what I call a surprise twist! The tweet reveals No Time to Die‘s new release date is November 20, 2020 here in the United States. The 25th Bond pic will arrive in the United Kingdom a wee bit earlier on November 12.
The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.
In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba
— James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020
The new No Time to Die release date hints at desires from MGM and EON, who are behind the pic, and Universal, who is overseeing distribution, to have this Bond pic benefit from whatever fruits the holiday box office has this year. Warner Bros. is taking a firm grip on the reins of the summer box office with a late July release for Tenet and fall box office with Wonder Woman 1984 arriving in October. By the time we get to the Thanksgiving/December release window, we’ll be able to look forward to No Time to Die battling it out opposite Pixar’s Soul, also set for release on November 20.
As previously mentioned, No Time to Die marks Craig’s final appearance at James Bond. Appearing alongside Craig are returning cast members Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, and Christoph Waltz. Newcomers to the cast include Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright, and Rami Malek, who will play No Time to Die‘s main villain.
