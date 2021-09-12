Every chapter since Casino Royale has been leading to this and James Bond might not make it out alive.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond is here. The 25th movie in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die (or Bond 25, which was its working title) is at long last headed to the silver screen.

The highly-anticipated spy film will see a retired James Bond (Daniel Craig) teaming up with a new 007 agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch). No Time to Die has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die is going to be a landmark movie for the Bond franchise and expectations are (understandably) high. We’ve put together everything we know about No Time to Die so far, from the plot and casting details to updates on filming and release dates, so you can keep track of the latest news about this milestone movie.

No Time to Die Trailer

There’s been a whole host of trailers and teasers for No Time to Die and you can check out the final one above. The first trailer was released in December 2019. This was followed by the movie’s Super Bowl 2020 TV Spot, released in February 2020.

The second proper trailer was released in September 2020, shortly followed by a video introducing the movie’s villain. The next trailer after that dropped on July 26, 2021, and the final international and US trailers were both released on August 31, 2020.

Between all of them, these promotional videos reveal quite a bit about the story but there are probably still a few surprises in the movie. The trailers do seem to heavily foreshadow Bond’s death, though whether that’s for real or not, we won’t know until No Time to Die lands in theaters.

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to arrive in US theaters on October 8, 2021. In the UK, the movie is set to have an earlier premiere, releasing on September 30, 2021. No Time to Die’s world premiere will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 28 September and will also be screened at the Zurich Film Festival on the same day.

The film was originally supposed to be released in November 2019. It was postponed to first February and then April 2020 after the original director, Danny Boyle, left the project. The COVID-19 pandemic brought its own share of delays, pushing the date to November 2020, then April 2021, and finally the current release date.

Who Is in No Time to Die’s Cast?

Daniel Craig will (obviously) be the star of No Time to Die. This will be his last time playing the iconic debonair spy. Lashana Lynch will also be a lead character, appearing as Bond’s replacement at MI6.

Besides Craig and Lynch, the movie also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. It’s a star-studded cast with a ton of awards between them and they’ll be playing a mix of old and excitingly new characters.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in No Time to Die?

Rami Malek plays Lyutsifer Safin, the main villain of No Time to Die. A dangerous terrorist leader with a vengeful plan, Safin appears to feel some sort of kinship with Bond. It hasn’t been made clear what Safin’s plans are but we do know that it involves killing millions of people. Safin also has some history with Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Dr. Madeleine Swann is played by Léa Seydoux. Madeleine is a psychiatrist and Bond’s love interest, having first appeared in Spectre. Her connection to Safin appears to be the driving force of No Time to Die’s story.

Lashana Lynch appears in the movie as Nomi, the new 007. Relatively new to the service, Nomi and Bond’s paths cross, causing them to form an uneasy partnership. Going by the trailers, it looks like the new 007 is going to be more than a match for Bond. Lynch has previously stated that she wanted to “throw a human spin” on the character.

Christoph Waltz returns as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond's archenemy and head of SPECTRE. Now in prison after the events of the last film, Blofeld continues to plot ways to hurt Bond. But when Safin makes his presence known, it becomes necessary for Bond and Blofeld to find an understanding.

Jeffrey Wright will appear as CIA officer Felix Leiter, Bond’s friend. Wright previously played the role in Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace. Ana de Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent tasked with assisting Bond.

Ben Whishaw plays Q, the Quartermaster who outfits the 00 agents with their cool gadgets and weapons. This may be Wishaw’s last Bond movie as Q.

Ralph Fiennes appears as M, the head of MI6 and Bond’s old boss. Naomie Harris plays M’s secretary Eve Moneypenny and Rory Kinnear plays Bill Tanner, M’s chief of staff.

The movie also features Dali Benssalah as a mercenary called Primo, David Dencik as scientist Valdo Obruchev, and Billy Magnussen as CIA agent Logan Ash.

And finally, Daniel Craig plays the one and only James Bond. When the movie picks up, Bond is retired from the service. But a person like Bond can’t stay off active duty forever and he soon finds himself thrust into the middle of yet another dangerous operation. And there’s a very good chance this could be the mission that finally kills James Bond.

When Is No Time to Die Filming?

Production on No Time to Die was initially scheduled to begin in December 2018 at Pinewood Studios but was delayed until April 2019 after Danny Boyle’s departure. The movie was filmed in a number of locations around the world, including Italy, Jamaica, Norway, the Faroe Islands, and London.

Production commenced in Norway in March 2019. Principal photography officially began in Jamaica in April 2019. A number of sleek Aston Martin cars were used in the production, including their DB5, DBS Superleggera, and Valhalla models.

There were a few accidents and injuries on set. Daniel Craig sustained an ankle injury in Jamaica in May 2019 and had to undergo minor surgery. Later in June of the same year, a controlled explosion damaged the 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios and a crew member suffered minor injuries.

Production officially wrapped on October 25, 2019, at Pinewood Studios. Some additional filming was confirmed by Fukunaga on December 20, 2019.

No Time to Die is the first Bond movie to have sequences shot with 65mm IMAX film cameras. And while the change in directors caused a bit of a delay, Fukunaga has received praise for his work at the helm.

Ben Whishaw talked about Fukunaga's directing work to Collider saying, "It was great and you know what was amazing is that he treated it, or was able to approach it, it felt to me almost as if it were an independent film. You know? And it was quite improvisational... we didn't do many takes". He added, "It was very light. Sometimes quite chaotic, but I'm very excited to see how he's constructed the final film".

What is No Time to Die’s Theme Song?

No Time to Die’s theme song (of the same name) was performed by Billie Eilish. It was co-written and produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021.

The film’s score was set to be composed by Dan Romer. However, he was eventually replaced by Hans Zimmer during the post-production phase after Romer quit the project. The score was produced by Steve Mazzaro with Johnny Marr playing the guitar.

When Is No Time to Die Set?

No Time to Die picks up five years after the events of Spectre. During this time, Bond has quit the service and has been living a quiet, retired life in Jamaica. Yeah, that’s not going to last long.

It’s also been so long that MI6 has already moved on from Bond. When the movie begins, Nomi has been a 00 agent for two years, picking up the 007 mantle in Bond’s absence. It’s a very different world from the one Bond left at the end of the last film. But then again, there is a homicidal maniac on the loose so some things clearly don’t change.

What Is No Time to Die’s Story?

From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like No Time to Die is going to have all the usual ingredients of a Bond movie. There will be conspiracy, intrigue, and fast cars. There will also be some humor and quite a lot of heart.

The main emotional struggle for Bond is going to be confronting Madeleine’s secrets. Bond has always been haunted by his own past demons. Now he has to deal with hers too.

The actual story of No Time to Die begins with Bond’s ally Felix Leiter approaching him to help locate a missing scientist. As the story progresses, this simple mission turns out to be more complicated than Bond expected.

Enter Safin, a fanatical villain with a deadly plot who has as-yet-unexplored links to Madeleine. He might be gunning for Bond but Safin’s true target is Madeleine, for reasons we’ll find out once the movie comes out.

All told, you’ve got one crazy villain with a penchant for theatrics, a new MI6 agent whom Bond must uncomfortably align with, a love interest with terrible secrets who might be the end of our beloved spy, and a nefarious scheme that threatens millions of lives. Basically, it’s another day at the office for James Bond. Here’s the official synopsis from the movie’s website:

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

