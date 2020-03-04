‘No Time to Die’ Release Date Pushed to Fall 2020 Over Growing Coronavirus Fears

MGM, Universal, and Eon Productions have collectively decided to delay the release date for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film and current franchise lead Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as 007. In recent months, we’ve seen an influx of new images, trailers, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what will no doubt be a rousing new entry in the beloved, long-running franchise. Despite the hype nearing its peak as fans eagerly awaited its April release date, it looks like we’ll have to sit tight a while longer.

As seen on the official James Bond Twitter account, MGM, Universal, and Eon pushed the No Time to Die release date from April 10 to November 25. The reason for the push? Growing fears over the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19, both here in the United States and abroad. Production schedules like the one set for the seventh Mission: Impossible film have already been affected by coronavirus worries. It’s certainly possible we’ll continue to see other projects affected in the coming months but it’s still difficult to tell how this will all play out. As for No Time to Die, if the push had to be made, at least MGM is opting for the very prime Thanksgiving holiday weekend window. Craig recently saw major success during this release window with the release of Lionsgate’s Knives Out.

Publicity tours for Bond 25 in China, South Korea, and Japan have already been cancelled because of coronavirus fears. Theaters in major international markets including Italy, China, South Korea, and Japan have also been closed. It’s unclear at this time how the scheduling of publicity tours, junkets, and other major promotional events as well as premieres both domestic and international will be handled.

No Time to Die is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 25, 2020. Curious to know about other big release dates for movies you’re looking forward to in 2020? Check out our complete 2020 movie release date calendar here.