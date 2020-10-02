‘No Time to Die’ Release Date Pushed Back Again to 2021

I think we can all agree that James Bond has had an abundance of time to die at this point, and yet the wait continues to grow. The filmmakers behind the franchise’s 25th entry, No Time to Die, announced today that the movie will depart its November 20th, 2020 release date for April 2nd, 2021.

Here is what longtime James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with MGM and Universal, had to say in a statement:

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die,’ the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience, We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year.”

The news comes just as No TIme to Die‘s November debut date started to feel like a certainty. The studio just dropped a new teaser trailer two weeks ago, followed shortly afterward by a new music video for Billie Eilish‘s title song and the launch of an entire podcast about the film. However, theaters in New York and Los Angeles, by far the biggest money-making markets for films distributed in the U.S., remained closed, and the test case that was Christopher Nolan’s Tenet returned nothing but dire results.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is expected to be the swan song for Daniel Craig‘s take on the iconic super-spy character. Featuring a script co-written by Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film adds Oscar-winner Rami Malek to the cast as Bond’s latest adversary, along with fellow newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen.

For more on No Time to Die, here’s a wild story about the time Fukunaga pitched a version of the film set entirely in Bond’s head, which might end up being where No Time to Die remains anyway.