After many, many delays, No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, is finally coming out and has started screening for critics, which means we have our first reactions for the 25th Bond film.

No Time to Die will finally come to theaters on October 8th, after originally planned for release in November 2019. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who previously directed 2009’s Sin nombre, 2011’s Jane Eyre, and 2015’s Beasts of No Nation. Fukunaga also directed the first season of True Detective, and the Netflix original series Maniac. No Time to Die was also co-written by Fukunaga, as well as Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Craig’s fifth film as Bond sees the spy having left service, but is approached to help find Valdo Obruchev, a scientist who has gone missing. When Bond discovers Obruchev has been taken, he must go after Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a terrorist leader seeking revenge.

In addition to Craig and Malek, No Time to Die also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Roy Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

So what do think of Craig’s last Bond film? Is it one of the best Bonds of this era, or does Craig leave the franchise on a down note? Check out some of the early reactions for No Time to Die below.

