‘No Time to Die’ Runtime Marks the Longest James Bond Movie Ever

Regal Cinemas has seemingly revealed the runtime for No Time to Die, and it looks like Daniel Craig‘s last ride as James Bond will be the longest 007 movie ever. At two hours and 43 minutes, director Cary Fukanaga‘s action flick will officially top Spectre‘s 148 minutes, leaving every single person in this movie an almost exorbitant amount of time to die. You could watch Quantum of Solace and then comfortably die in 163 minutes.

If true, the extended runtime isn’t too surprising, given the way No Time to Die has been hyped-up as the game-changing conclusion to Daniel Craig’s Bond saga. If you’re going to go out with the biggest bang possible, the story needs time to breathe. Avengers: Endgame took its sweet time and it’s now the highest-grossing movie ever. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did…not do that, and you could say things went a little less smoothly.

Fukunaga directs No Time to Die from a script he co-wrote with Neal Purvis & Robert Wade with additional work from Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Craig is joined by Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw.

For more on No Time to Die, check out Billie Eilish’s theme song for the film plus the latest trailer. Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die: