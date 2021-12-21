No Time to Die certainly delivers on the action front as much as you'd expect from any great James Bond flick, with explosions, guns, and car chases aplenty — plus a series-best cold open, for our money. Think about the shoot-out in Cuba, where Bond (Daniel Craig), Paloma (Ana de Armas), and 007 (Lashana Lynch) take on a conveyor belt of Blofeld's baddies, or that one-shot sequence in the winding tower of Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)'s island base: it's all crazy good. And now Collider can exclusively reveal an awesome featurette that dives into just how the team behind the action-packed spy caper pulled it off — Lynch's rough-and-ready physicality n'all.

The video, with appearances from Lynch, de Armas, director Cary Fukunaga, and some of the below-the-line crew at the centre of No Time to Die's action, breaks down how the Bond team managed to put on such a spectacular show in the Cuba sequence. "One of the things I was first impressed with Lashana [Lynch] was her physicality, her speed, the precision of her movements," says Fukunaga. And de Armas opens up on how she used physicality to get into the headspace of her character. "I think Paloma is a surprise — I don't think people are expecting something like her," she says. "Paloma uses three different guns, she runs with them, she changes them in action... I really wanted to get it right, and look like I know what I was doing."

There's no doubt it'll be overtaken by Spidey's latest webslinging adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, any day now, but as it stands, No Time to Die remains the highest grossing Hollywood feature of the pandemic era, crossing the $700 million mark in late November. (To date, it has grossed $774 million worldwide; Spider-Man: No Way Home sits at $600 million after five days of release.)

Back when the box office news hit, executives at MGM released the following statement:

"We are so thrilled to see audiences returning to theaters across the world and for their ongoing support of the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially gratified to know No Time to Die has entertained so many moviegoers the world over. Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts to cross this great milestone with No Time to Die."

He might've been hindered by the pandemic, but Bond certainly survived.

No Time to Die arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 21, with highlights include the Being James Bond retrospective on 4K Ultra HD, and four exclusive featurettes. Check out the exclusive featurette below:

