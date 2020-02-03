‘No Time to Die’ Super Bowl Trailer Promises the 25th Bond Film Will Change Everything

A new trailer for No Time to Die debuted for the Super Bowl and it’s making some big promises. The 30-second spot tees up a 25th James Bond movie that “will change everything” for the iconic, decades-long spy franchise. It’s certainly the end of an era, with Daniel Craig finally hanging up the gun, gadgets, and Astin Martin keys in his final turn as the super spy.

Fortunately, Craig is surrounded by an absolute arsenal of talent for his farewell. Cary Joji Fukunaga co-writes and directs the new film, working from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fukunaga himself. As for the on-screen talent, Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek steps into the villain role while Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) lead an ensemble that includes the return of Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Check out the new No Time to Die trailer below. The film hits theaters on April 10, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die: