First ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Reveals Daniel Craig’s Final Bond Film

The first No Time to Die trailer has been released online, revealing the highly anticipated Bond 25 in all its glory. Cary Joji Fukunaga co-writes and directs the new film after taking over for director Danny Boyle, who was previously attached to direct but who departed over creative differences. Boyle works from a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Fukunaga himself, and the film finds reigning Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek stepping into the villain role while Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) join an ensemble that includes the return of Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

The big thing that sets No Time to Die apart from Skyfall, Spectre, and Quantum of Solace is that Bond himself Daniel Craig maintains this will be his final time playing the character. Has Fukunaga crafted an iconic exit? Will James Bond finally die, as the title suggests he simply has no time to do? We’ll find out next year.

As for the trailer itself, there is a lot going on here. This isn’t a teaser but a full trailer that gets into Bond’s retirement, an assignment that pulls him out, meeting up with the new 00 (Lynch), confronting the villain (Malek), the conflict with Spectre‘s Madeline Swan (Seydoux), and more. Visually, the film looks stunning, as one would expect with Fukunaga at the helm, but as for the story, I’m curious to see what they’re going for here. If this is Craig’s last outing as Bond (and all indications seem to be), how do they want to close out this chapter of the franchise before inevitably casting someone new in the role? There are still plenty of questions, but for now, No Time to Die looks like an intriguing prospect.

Check out the No Time to Die trailer below. The film hits theaters on April 8, 2020.

