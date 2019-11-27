Is the First ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Coming Next Week?

0

Our first look at the new James Bond movie No Time to Die may be arriving next week, just in time to hit theaters for the big holiday season. While no official No Time to Die trailer release date has been announced just yet, ABC has unveiled its lineup for Good Morning America next week and on Wednesday, December 4th, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, and co-writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga are all appearing on the show. It would be very weird for them all to just show up and simply talk about No Time to Die, so it’s a safe bet that they’ll be debuting the first trailer for the film on GMA that morning.

Fukunaga was selected to direct Bond 25 after the film’s original director, Danny Boyle, stepped down over creative differences. Indeed, Bond 25 has had a bit of a rocky road to production, as producers originally intended to forge ahead with an up-and-coming director like Yann Demange (White Boy Rick) and a script by Bond veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade until Boyle pitched his own take on the film. Boyle and his writer John Hodge put that screenplay together, but just as casting was getting underway Boyle and Hodge bolted owing to a difference of opinion on the direction of the next Bond movie.

Enter Fukunaga, who not only directs but also had a hand in the script alongside credited screenwriters Purvis, Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The story is under wraps but Malek, the reigning Best Actor Oscar winner, plays the villain and Craig recently confirmed that No Time to Die will be his final outing as James Bond. Will he bite the dust, leading to a canonical hand-off to a new Bond, or will he simply ride off into the sunset and be replaced by another white dude in Bond 26? We’ll find out next year when No Time to Die hits theaters on April 8, 2020, but we may get our first look at the movie in action next week.

