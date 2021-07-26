The film will finally arrive in theaters in October after nearly two years of delays.

Not even a pandemic can keep James Bond down. Universal has released a new look at No Time to Die, the Daniel Craig-led Bond feature much delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, gearing fans up for when it will finally arrive in theaters this October, after being postponed by nearly two years. In typical Bond style, everyone’s favorite secret agent seems to know exactly how to get himself into trouble wherever he goes, dressed to the nines all the while.

The quick, thirty-second feature packs as much classic Bond action in as it can, giving fans a quick view of the landmark twenty-fifth James Bond film and Craig’s last turn as 007. From car chases to shootouts, to vaulting off walls and flying planes, the teaser proclaims that “Bond is back” for perhaps his most treacherous adventure yet.

The teaser also highlights the star-studded cast of the film, including returning members Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux, and new faces Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek, playing the film’s appropriately poised villain. The film seems nothing short of the high-stakes brand of adventure fans expect from James Bond, and with No Time to Die said to bring Craig’s Bond to an "emotionally satisfying conclusion," audiences have even more to look forward to after such an extended wait.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who wrote the film’s screenplay alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It is produced by Craig, Chris Brigham, Andrew Noakes, and David Pope, marking the first Bond film released by Universal Pictures after its acquisition of the franchise’s international distribution rights in 2015. The film’s title song, performed by singer Billie Eilish, won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

After many delays, No Time to Die is set to finally premiere in the U.K. on September 30, with a U.S. release the next week on October 8. Check out the new teaser below:

