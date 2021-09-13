When No Time to Die, the new installment of the 007 franchise, finally comes to theaters after numerous delays, it will feature a major change. As a new featurette reveals, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch will embark on missions with James Bond (Daniel Craig) and fight shoulder to shoulder with the secret agent.

This is a huge leap for the franchise, which has been criticized in the past for its objectification of women, who have often been featured merely as a love interest for the protagonist. In recent films, the portrayal of women in the series has changed, but as much as they helped Bond in some missions, they were never featured in the same capacity as him – meaning kicking ass and taking names. That’s all about to change.

In the featurette, it is revealed that Nomi (Lynch) is another 00 agent that is highly skilled, and “slightly cocky." She points out to Bond that the world has moved on, nodding to the fact that having a Black person as a bad-ass agent should no longer be a surprise. The featurette also reveals that de Armas’ agent Paloma will do some crazy stunts, as well as participate actively in action sequences, machine-gun and all.

Lynch reveals she got military training to play Nomi and states that No Time to Die represents change, with “so many different examples of women being strong in this movie." The featurette also suggests that Bond and Nomi will play off each other in good-cop-bad-cop style.

In the new chapter, Bond has left His Majesty’s service and tries to live his life in peace, but he is recruited by a CIA operative to help find a scientist kidnapped by a new villain whose plan may cause the death of millions. Aside from Craig, de Armas, and Lynch, the cast also features Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik.

No Time to Die comes to theaters on October 8. Check out the featurette below.

