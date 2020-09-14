‘No Time to Die’ Teaser Introduces Rami Malek’s Formidable Bond Villain

A featurette from the newest Bond installment, No Time to Die, is here to shed some light on the movie’s villain. The featurette arrives just two months ahead of No Time to Die‘s current November 20 release date. The villain, Safin, is played by recent Oscar-winner Rami Malek, and he cuts the same kind of ominous shape as many of the Bond baddies who have gone before him. But how bad is he really?

Despite the featurette reusing the same footage from the most recent trailer, we do get more one-on-one time with Malek as he enlightens us on what Safin is all about. It’s clear he has a connection to Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Bond’s love interest who, it seems, has separated from 007 at the start of No Time to Die but will be drawn back to him as Safin poses a threat to her safety. Malek has also teased that Safin operates in technology-based villainy and has no concrete, guiding ideology, making him a true threat to global security. The featurette adds to this with soundbites on Safin from Malek, who tells us that “what I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling [and] thinking of himself as being heroic,” and later, “Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him.”

What Safin’s plan in No Time to Die actually is and how exactly Bond plans to take him down has also been teased, but it’s hardly clear how it will all play out. Is Safin really one of, if not the, most formidable villains in the history of the franchise? Can 007 defeat him? Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, but honestly, who can confidently say at this point. In the meantime, check out the Safin-focused featurette below. For more, here’s our 2021 movie calendar.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

