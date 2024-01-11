The Big Picture No Way Up is a thrilling combination of a plane crash and a shark attack, guaranteeing an exciting survival story for fans of the disaster genre.

The movie focuses on a diverse group of characters who must work together to survive in a dangerous situation.

Directed by Claudio Fäh and written by Andy Mayson, No Way Up offers intense action, impressive performances, and a character-driven plot.

Fans of survival stories heads up! No Way Up is set to bring a story that takes you from a plane crash directly into a shark’s jaws. The upcoming feature from RLJE Films is a survival story blended with the disaster genre, and it seems dramatically compelling. The new clip sees a small group of passengers boarding an “old flight,” things take a turn when due to an explosion it crashes into the ocean. As the water level rises, thanks to an air pocket some of the passengers are safe but not for long as they see a shark circling their plane, ready to attack. Now there’s no way to go as the passengers strive to survive.

The feature is billed as a “high concept combination of disaster movie and survival thriller” which throws characters from different backgrounds together to survive. As the plane crashes into the ocean it comes to rest perilously close to the edge of a bottomless ravine with the surviving passengers and crew trapped in an air pocket. Things take a turn when their air supply starts running out, and the nightmare begins as dangers from all sides hone in on them.

The feature directed by Claudio Fäh from a screenplay by Andy Mayson is an R-rated affair for “language and bloody/grisly images.” Fans can expect to see a thrilling drama that puts everyone’s life on the edge along with their courage. It seems very interesting as we usually either get a plane crash or a shark attack but No Way Up seamlessly blends them for the pleasure and excitement of disaster movie fans. And will certainly keep them on the edge of their seats. Despite its plot, the story seems character-driven with some amazing performances.

Who Is in 'No Way Up'?

Swiss director, Fäh has an extensive history with action movies like Northmen: A Viking Saga, Sniper: Ultimate Kill, Sniper: Reloaded, and more. By the looks of the trailer, he has brought his touch to his next feature. Mayson is well known for features like 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, The Girl With All The Gifts, Let Me In, and more. The movie stars Sophie McIntosh as Ava, David Samartin as Eli, along with Phyllis Logan, Colm Meaney, Manuel Pacific, and Will Attenborough. Further rounding off the cast are David J Biscoe, James Carroll Jordan, Jeremias Amoore, Grace Nettle, Scott Coker, and Lee Byford.

No Way Up crashes into theatres and VOD platforms on February 16. You can check out the new trailer above.