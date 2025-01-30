In production since late 2023, the next project from renowned director Noah Baumbach has officially set its release window at Netflix. Jay Kelly, the star-studded coming-of-age dramedy, is set to arrive this Fall on the streamer. Details about the story are still kept under wraps, but Netflix is calling it "a heartbreaking comedy" in its new logline, which is perfectly on brand for Baumbach's style.

Even though we don't know details from the new movie, the cast is reason enough to press play when it debuts. The star-studded ensemble features George Clooney (Wolfs), Adam Sandler (Spaceman), Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Grace Edwards (Asteroid City), Stacy Keach (Prison Break), Riley Keough (The Terminal List), Emily Mortimer (Paddington in Peru), Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter film series), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters), Alba Rohrwacher (Maria), Isla Fisher (Now You See Me 3) and Jamie Demetriou (Back in Action), just to name a few.

Also in the cast is Baumbach's wife, and frequent collaborator, Greta Gerwig. After partnering on the billion-dollar-earning blockbuster Barbie, the duo is working together again. Baumbach isn't the only one working with Netflix, as the actor-director is currently setting up a huge project for streamer — a new Chronicles of Narnia adaptation that's gearing up for a massive IMAX release in 2026.

Will 'Jay Kelly' Be Another Win For Baumbach and Netflix?

Image via Jefferson Chacon

Jay Kelly is the latest in a fruitful partnership between Baumbach and Netflix. With the streaming giant, the four-time Oscar nominee has done titles like The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), supernatural comedy White Noise and gut-wrenching drama Marriage Story. The latter received six nominations at the Oscars, including Best Actress for Scarlett Johansson (Fly Me To The Moon), Best Actor for Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Best Picture.

Baumbach is no stranger to coming-of-age films. In his career, he's tackled the subject in various forms, most notably in The Squid and The Whale and Frances Ha. The director also tends to depict characters who haven't fully matured even though they are adults, so chances are that TKTK tells this type of story. However, with such a huge cast, we'll have to wait at least for a trailer to tell how they will all fit in — or if they'll be in separate stories.

Jay Kelly premieres on Netflix this fall. A specific release window is yet to be determined by the streamer.