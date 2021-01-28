Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, where he has already set up his next project -- an adaptation of Don DeLillo's acclaimed satirical novel White Noise that will star Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as a couple who fear death and must confront their own mortality when a toxic chemical is released in their town.

Terms of the exclusive deal were not disclosed, but it keeps Baumbach in the fold at Netflix, which released his last two films, last year's Marriage Story, which saw Laura Dern win the Oscar for best supporting actress, and 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which paired Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler with Oscar winners Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman.

Baumbach burst onto the scene with 1995's Kicking and Screaming, and his credits include the excellent 2005 dramedy The Squid and the Whale, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. He also co-wrote The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Fantastic Mr. Fox with fellow auteur Wes Anderson.

“When I started in the film industry, I dreamed of having a home. It took me about 25 years but it was worth the wait," Baumbach said in a statement.

“For more than two decades, Noah has been writing and directing some of the most personal and influential films in American cinema. When we started to work together almost four years ago, he immediately felt like family, and I’m thrilled we’re finally making it official," added Netflix's Ted Sarandos.

As for White Noise, Baumbach will produce alongside David Heyman (Marriage Story), and production is expected to start this summer after Driver wraps Ridley Scott's Gucci, which is slated to begin filming in March. DeLillo made his name with the 1985 novel, for which he won the National Book Award for fiction.

Gerwig is Baumbach's romantic and creative partner who previously worked with the director on Greenberg, Frances Ha and Mistress America, though personally, I'm more of a Margot at the Wedding kind of guy. It was Frances Ha, however, that made Collider's list of the best comedies of the past decade. Regardless of whatever your favorite Baumbach movie may be, there's no question he's a great writer and a solid filmmaker -- one who deserves the creative and relative financial freedom that Netflix affords its talent. Given Netflix's own awards aspirations, I'd call this deal a win for both sides, as well as for subscribers.

