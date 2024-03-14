The Big Picture Noah Baumbach's next film features a star-studded cast, including George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern.

Netflix announced today that the next movie by Noah Baumbach has rounded up a massive cast. Still untitled, the Barbie co-writer’s next effort added a whopping seventeen cast members to its roster, which already included George Clooney (The Flash), Adam Sandler (Spaceman), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!) and Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road). The movie has yet to get a release date.

The names involved in the new Baumbach project include his wife and long-time collaborator Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote Barbie with the filmmaker. Aside from her, the new cast members are Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter film series), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Lars Eidnger (All The Light We Cannot See), Grace Edwards (Asteroid City), Patsy Ferran (Mickey 17), Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education), Josh Hamilton (Reality), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), Stacy Keach (Nebraska), Nicôle Lecky (Sweetpea), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Alba Rohrwacher (La Chimera), Charlie Rowe (Slow Horses) and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

With a cast that big, it stands to Baumbach to come up with a screenplay that gives all those actors enough screen time to shine. Since details of the movie are still kept under wraps, it's way to soon to speculate on the kind of part everyone will play and in what capacity some of the biggest names will be featured in the movie. So far, all we know is that it will be a comedy-drama and a "coming-of-age film about adults." That last information might seem contradictory, but considering that many people in life are late bloomers and Baumbach often dabbles with existential crises in his stories, there's a chance that the movie is about those kinds of people.

New Noah Baumbach Film Will Feature At Least One Major Debut

Another interesting aspect of the new Noah Baumbach film is that the screenplay is co-written by one of the stars, Emily Mortimer. A long-time Hollywood actor, Mortimer has starred in movies like Shutter Island, Lars and the Real Girl and TV shows like 30 Rock and HBO's The Newsroom. The Netflix movie will mark Mortimer's feature film screenwriting debut. Previously, the actor-turned writer penned episodes from The Pursuit of Love and Doll & Em.

The new Baumbach movie will be the fourth of a fruitful partnership between the filmmaker and Netflix. Through the streaming platform, the director has previously done The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), award-winning Marriage Story and, most recently, White Noise. Netflix is yet to announce the title and expected release date for the movie.

