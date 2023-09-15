Noah Centineo is an actor from Miami, Florida, who started on Disney. From his breakout role in "To All the Boys I Loved Before" to his recurring role in "Good Trouble," Centineo has proven his ability to bring charm, charisma, and depth to his characters, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry. Not only is he an actor, but he is involved with several different charities.

Noah Centineo creates the development of different roles through television and movies. Most of his movies are romantic comedies filled with warmth, comfort, and just the right amount of cheesy. Noah Centineo's career has been marked by his ability to create romantic heartthrob characters in warm, comforting films, making him a favorite among teenage viewers. He has proven himself as a rising star in the industry, bringing charm and depth to his characters in romantic comedies.

10 'Charlie’s Angels' (2019)

Image by Sony

IMDb Score: 5/10

Charlie’s Angels (2019) was written and directed by Elizabeth Banks. Noah Centineo stars as Langston, the assistant to the Angels (Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska) He is a cool, goof of the Angels. He is the Eric Knox of the original tech guy of Charlie’s Angels. Although Noah Centineo is supporting in this film, Centineo showcases his humor and romantic nature as the assistant to the Angels.

Noah Centineo was a TV actor as well as a Netflix film actor and this role was his first big screen role. Charlie’s Angels (2019) was a remake of the original Charlie’s Angels, but each of the characters brings a different atmosphere to the screen which makes this movie stand alone from the original. Noah Centineo with his humor, and his flirty personality helps win over the Angels in their fight against Calisto.

9 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser' (2018)

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 5.8/10

Sierra Burgess is a Loser is a Netflix original film. A text is sent to the wrong number which leads to a virtual romance between two people. Noah Centineo stars as Jamey, a nerdy kid who wants to be with the most popular girl in school. Veronica, the most popular girl in school gives Jamey a different phone number which happens to be Sierra Burgess’s (Shannon Purser) number. Jamey thinks she is someone else, and they begin to form a relationship through text.

Sierra and Veronica (Kristine Froseth) team up to conceal the identity of Sierra. In the end, Jamey, who is on the West Pass football team reveals he is in love with Veronica, which he believes he is talking to. This hurts Sierra, but at the end of the film she reveals her true identity, and they form a real-life romance not just a virtual romance. Noah Centineo is geeky and romantic in this film, making him charming and lovable.

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 5.8/10

Noah Centineo stars in The Perfect Date. Noah Centineo is Brooks Rattigan, a student who creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to be accepted into Yale. His idea is constructed when he offers his services to a popular kid at his school who wants to go over to his girlfriend’s house instead of taking his cousin, Celia (Laura Marano) to a dance.

Brooks uses the app to go on various dates with an assortment of different people to help them navigate the dating scene in high school. He realizes he is meant to be with Celia, and they reconcile as he writes a heartfelt letter in the form of a college essay. He accepts the offer to go to UConn instead of going to Yale. Noah Centineo's character is a smart romantic who wants to find love in a heartfelt way.

7 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' (2020)

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 6.0/10

Noah Centineo reprises his role as Peter Kavinsky in the second adaptation of this trilogy. The conflict that arises in this film, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) volunteers at Belleview, with John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of her letters. He writes her a letter back, and she tells Peter which is revealed they were friends. John Ambrose and Lara Jean.

John Ambrose and Lara Jean begin to develop their friendship while they volunteer, which makes Peter jealous. This results in a strain on their relationship which solely results in trust. Another conflict Lara Jean faces is the insecurities she faces with Peter’s ex, Gen (Emilija Baranac). This relationship has its ups and downs like any real-life relationship. This is a sappy, romantic teenage romance that gives viewers an escape from reality.

6 'Black Adam' (2022)

Image by Warner Bros.

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

Noah Centineo has a supporting role in Black Adam. He is Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America. Atom Smasher is a friend of Black Adam. He brings this comic book character to the big screen, and he shows his skills of being able to be more than the romantic heartthrob he is.

Centineo's versatility as an actor is evident in his role in the antihero film "Black Adam," where he showcases his skills as both a romantic lead and a superhero. This film is different from his other roles. His costar, Dwayne Johnson is Black Adam, and he works alongside this actor creating the friendship chemistry, Black Adam and Atom Smasher are supposed to have.

5 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' (2021)

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 6.3/10

Noah Centineo finalizes his role as Peter Kavinsky in the third adaption of the trilogy. Peter wants to go to Stanford with Lara Jean, but when Lara Jeans falls in love with New York, and decides to go to NYU. This plan of together fails, and this creates a conflict in their relationship.

RELATED: 15 Best Date Night Movies Guaranteed to Make a Good Impression, Ranked

They develop their relationship in a variety of different ways throughout this trilogy, but they show their love for each other by having an intimate relationship with each other. This navigates the hardships of a potential long-distance relationship. Despite being 3000 miles away from each other they stay together, which is romantic. Noah Centineo is able to be the romantic heartthrob throughout the duration of this trilogy.

4 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' (2018)

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

To All The Boys I Loved Before written by Jenny Han and adapted into a film by Netflix. Noah Centineo became a heartthrob after his role. Lara Jean writes five love letters, a correspondent of her love letters is Peter Kavinsky. They begin fake dating because Peter would like to make Gen jealous and Lara Jean does not want Josh to know she likes him. As they begin fake dating, they find their relationship is growing into something real.

RELATED: 12 Best Movies to Watch If You Love The Fake Dating Trope, Ranked

This is a classic trope within the romantic reading community which is brought to film. This movie is filled with comfort and warmth as the actors have good chemistry. This film embarked on Noah Centineo’s journey through the film industry, and he truly became the heartthrob of the romantic roles for teenage generations.

3 'The Recruit' (2022-)

Image by Netflix

IMDb Score: 7.4/10

In The Recruit, Noah Centineo plays Hendricks, a law student turned CIA agent. He learns the repercussions of finding a dangerous file with a threat to spill the secrets of the CIA. He becomes a double agent, and he begins helping Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a Russian spy who is imprisoned in Phoenix, Arizona, and threatening to spill the secrets she has inquired about while she was a part of the agency.

He becomes attached to Max, and he would like to help her release her sentence while he begins to find out information in regard to this case. This role is vastly different from his other roles. This role is not the romantic role he is known for. This shows his dynamic and depth in creating other characters to bring to the screen.

2 'Good Trouble' (2019-)

Image by Freeform

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

Noah Centineo reprises his role as Jesus Foster as a recurring character in the spin-off. Although he is a supporting character, he brings light and charisma to the screen as in The Fosters. He is still the same loving character he was. As he begins to navigate adulthood, he learns several things about himself.

In Good Trouble, he rekindles his relationship with Emma (Amanda Leighton), his high school girlfriend. They get engaged, and they start their life together. The development of his character is shown through the variety of different emotions given by Noah. This spin-off role is a great way to show what happened after The Fosters, and how his character developed.

1 'The Fosters' (2013-2018)

Image by Freeform

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

Noah Centineo recast as Jesus Foster at the beginning of season 3. He suffered major injuries in the car accident which causes him to look different. Throughout the series, he has anger issues which results in him getting himself into trouble. After an incident of hurting himself on a contracting job, he discovers he has a TBI.

He recovers, but he still has symptoms he will always have. This creates conflicts between the family, but they show their support as they always do for their family. At the end of the series, he is a contractor. This show was his first show after Disney and other guest-star appearances. This showed viewers he was able to show off his strengths by becoming a part of a drama show.

NEXT: 15 Best Romantic Dramas of 21st Century, Ranked