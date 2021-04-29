More than two years ago, there were reports that Noah Centineo was in talks to play He-Man in a Masters of the Universe movie that was heating up at Sony Pictures and Mattel Films. Now, Collider has exclusively learned that Centineo has exited the project, forcing the filmmakers back to square one.

Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) are slated to write and direct the movie, which has seen numerous writers tackle the script over the years. David S. Goyer wrote an early draft, as did Christopher Yost and Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Centineo had been nearing a deal to play Prince Adam, aka He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, who must fight the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull.

"He is no longer attached to that project," a representative for Centineo told Collider on Thursday, though no reason was given.

Masters of the Universe is based on the popular animated series and toy line from the 1980s. Running from 1983 to 1985, the original animated series followed Prince Adam, an heir to the Eternia throne who possessed the Power Sword, a weapon that allowed him to transform into the most powerful person in the universe, He-Man. The series spawned a 1987 live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella.

Centineo will let someone else play He-Man, as he's now focused on a pair of projects at Netflix once he wraps the DC movie Black Adam, which pairs him with Dwayne Johnson and is currently shooting. Centineo is attached to star in the streamer's untitled GameStop movie from Oscar winner Mark Boal, and he just signed on to star in an untitled CIA spy thriller series from executive producer Doug Liman. Those come on the heels of Centineo's work in Netflix's To All the Boys trilogy, as well as starring roles in the streamer's original movies The Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

