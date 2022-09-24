Though Noah Centineo has been part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, it is his repeated collaboration with Netflix, particularly his involvement in the To All The Boys franchise, that catapulted him into the limelight. As such, it comes as no surprise that the actor is collaborating with the streamer once more. As part of Netflix’s Annual Tudum event, the actor announced revealed the title, release date, and even a first look image at his project with the streaming giant. Centineo is set to star in an upcoming thriller series, The Recruit, which is set to drop on Netflix on December 16.

The Recruit will see Centineo play a CIA lawyer who becomes entangled in dangerous international power politics when a former CIA asset threatens to expose the agency. The image released along the series of announcements shows the actor bruised and injured, teasing the aftermath of the action the show will feature. From the apprehensive look on Centineo’s face in the newly released photo, as well as the cuts on his character’s face, he is seemingly way in over his head, or perhaps he simply got more than he bargained for.

The upcoming spy thriller is a significant departure for Centineo who has cut his teeth in teen rom-coms and dramas. Apart from the aforementioned To All the Boys franchise, he also appeared in The Perfect Date, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, SPF-18, Swiped, How to Build a Better Boy, Austin & Ally, and The Fosters. He also recently appeared in the Charlie’s Angels reboot, and will next be seen measuring up to industry veterans such as Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming Black Adam where he will play Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America.

Netflix ordered eight hour-long episodes of The Recruit from director Doug Liman’s Hypnotic Banner. Alexi Hawley, creator of the show, will serve as showrunner. Hawley, Liman, and Centineo will also executive produce alongside Gene Klein and David Bartis.

The Recruit will be hitting Netflix in a particularly competitive month that will also see the releases of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Witcher: Blood Origin, to name a few.

While we have to wait till December 16 to see how Centineo will fare in the darker offerings of a spy thriller, check out The Recruit’s first look photo below:

