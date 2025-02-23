Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with Noah Centineo at the 2025 SCAD TVFest in honor of his Distinguished Performance Award.

During their In Conversation event, Centineo discusses the importance of the arts, how crucial setting the tone on set is for the top of the call sheet, and shares advice from co-stars like Black Adam's Pierce Brosnan.

Centineo also talks about upcoming projects like his horror-thriller Listen, The Recruit Season 3, Alex Garland's Warfare, and reprising his role as Peter for XO, Kitty Season 2.

At the 2025 SCAD TVFest, actor and producer Noah Centineo was presented the Distinguished Performance Award for his work on Netflix's hit espionage series The Recruit. To celebrate this prestigious honor, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down on the Main Stage with Centineo to discuss his career from breakout to Black Adam and everything beyond.

Following the success of The Recruit Season 1, Centineo took on a more involved role as executive producer, even creating his own production company, Arkhum Productions. During their In Conversation event, Centineo spoke about what it means to be the top of a call sheet, how co-stars from previous work like Black Adam influenced his views on what it means to set the tone of a set, and how he adopted those methods to bring back for The Recruit Season 2, and the importance of young artists carrying on the legacies of those before them.

Check out the full conversation in the video above or the transcript below to find out even more on Centineo's reprisal of his To All the Boys I've Loved Before character, Peter Kavinsky, information on Alex Garland's wartime "reenactment," Warfare with Joseph Quinn, and future projects like the horror-thriller Listen, from the team behind Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Snowpiercer.

Noah Centineo Shares Pierce Brosnan’s Advice from ‘Black Adam’

He also shares his own approach to the Hollywood industry.

Image via Getty Images

COLLIDER: What do you think would surprise people to learn about being an actor in Hollywood?

NOAH CENTINEO: It takes a lot of banging your head against the wall over and over and over and over again and getting told, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” and you just gotta keep doing it. If you know that you should be doing it then keep doing it. Work really hard, and just when you think that you've had enough, that's usually when something happens— right when you're at your wit's end. There's a lot of flashiness. There are a lot of opportunities to just have fun and completely forget about the reason why you started doing it. If you're in a position where you're fortunate enough to get invited to go and hang out with people that you've looked up to for a really long time, you kind of get lost in that world. You can get lost in that world, and you shouldn't. You should always remember why you started, and that's something that can see you through.

I'm sure you've been on a lot of sets, and you've learned a lot of stuff working with cool people. What are a few things or something that you wish someone had told you earlier in your career?

CENTINEO: To just be honest when you're auditioning. I don't know about you guys, but have you ever been told when you're prepping to go into an audition, has a coach or a teacher or anyone ever said, “When you go in there, if they ask you how you are, you just say, ‘I'm good. I'm great. Nice to meet you. Just be happy and bubbly?’” I don't subscribe to that. I just don't think that that's a good idea. I think if you're having a really bad day, you should be honest and not make it the casting directors’ problem—it's not—but say, “I'm having a hell of a day. It's tough, but I'm here and I'm happy to be here, and thank you.” I think there's something about bringing that kind of energy into a room that really shows who you are as an artist, and so I recommend doing that in an audition.

[Laughs] What was the question?

Things that you've learned along the way. You've worked with some really cool people, and maybe when you've been on set, you've watched someone work, and you're like, “I wish I knew that.”

CENTINEO: I was on Black Adam, and Pierce Brosnan looked at me… We're sitting there, and we hadn't done the scene yet, we hadn’t rolled. We hadn't really rehearsed it, we just got on that awesome ship, and we're sitting there, and the first AD’s like, “Alright, I think we're going to shoot the rehearsal. Very good. Let's roll. Let's get ready.” And Pierce just leans over, and he goes, “They're all rehearsals.” I'm like, “You're Pierce Brosnan. You're brilliant. That's so true.” And that's good. I think that's something that you’ve got to remember. Even when you're shooting, when they’re like, “Alright, we're going for one,” it's like you're going for one, and hopefully you print it, but it's all rehearsals. It's all fine. It's all play. It's all curious. Every single take that you get, you're figuring it out.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There was another thing that he said, too. We were getting this insert of him, and it's later in the takes, and there's a lot of technical things happening that he's trying to get with the helmet going on and off, and it was late. It was maybe take 12, 13, 14, and they said, “Cut. Going again,” and he just took it off, and he went, “Finding it. Finding it.” Again, I was like, “You're Pierce Brosnan. That's amazing.” [Laughs] But it's great. I think leading with curiosity and always knowing that that's the path is really it's good. It's something that I learned, as well.

“You Can’t Be Ashamed to Promote Yourself”

In the age of social media, Centineo shares modern wisdom from Tyler the Creator.

Image via Getty Images

How do you like to engage with social media?

CENTINEO: I took a break for a while, but it's a tool. Tyler the Creator said something about promoting yourself, how you can't be ashamed to promote yourself, and how after an album comes out, it might be a month later, and he's still promoting the album. I'm paraphrasing, so forgive me for butchering his advice. You should watch any interview you can. He's brilliant. I think that's what social media is really good for. I went away. I didn't want to post casually for a while. I archived my whole Instagram because I felt that I was really into it. I was like, “I need to post constantly. If I lose the following, I'm not going to be a good actor.” Whatever it was, you think all these things, or, “I need to stay relevant.” And I just went, “I think I need to forget about all that.” I did it for a while, and it was great. Now, I use it more so as a tool to promote.

You have a lot of followers on Instagram. When you're about to hit post, how much are you debating, “Is this what I want to post?”

CENTINEO: A lot. I’m like, “Is this stupid? Who can I show this to that’ll tell me if it is stupid?” [Laughs] “I'm going to post it. It's stupid. Whatever.” I think about it a lot. You also think about being too earnest, right? Posting something that is really true to you. Maybe you've written something that you feel accurately describes a day that you've had, and you're like, “Do I want to post this thing that I wrote? Or do I just want to be like, ‘You look cute today. Good morning?’” That was me circa 2018. There was a lot of that. But yeah, a lot of thought goes into it, for sure.

Noah Centineo Says Revisiting Peter for ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 Was Scary

“You want to do a service to it.”

Image via Netflix

You starred in some of these movies called To All the Boys. I'm just curious how you would rank them?

CENTINEO: In order? Oh, no! It's hard. That's an impossible question, and fuck you for asking it. I love them all equally. You can't put them in order. But the first one, probably. You gotta respect the first one for starting it all off. We had no idea what was going to happen, and then the first one happened.

You ended up playing your character again in XO, Kitty Season 2? How did that actually happen? Was it one of these things where you were hesitant to play the character again, or are you like this, “This movie, this franchise did a lot for me, I'm cool?”

CENTINEO: I never cool off it, that's for sure. How did it happen? The Recruit Season 2 decided that they broke the episodes that we were going to shoot in South Korea, and XO, Kitty shoots in South Korea. Netflix got wind of it, and I think whether it was by design or just a happy coincidence, they called and said, “Hey, there's an opportunity for you to come back and do an episode of XO, Kitty as Peter. Would you do it?” I said, “Absolutely.” How could I not? Anna [Cathcart] is incredible. She's so talented. That's younger sis, right? So you have to. You gotta support, and I'm just so proud of her.

Image via Netflix

It was daunting to go back to Peter because you're part of a world and you've put it in a nice box, and you put it on the shelf, and you step away for a while. You really don't want to mess with it, especially if you care about it. I care so much about how all of you look at the To All the Boys world and are impacted by it or experience it. So to go and to take it back out and put Peter on…it's scary. You want to do a service to it, and hopefully, it worked out.

Noah Centineo Sought Out ‘Dream Scenario’

And acting opposite Nicolas Cage was just a cherry on top.

Image via A24

You got to be in Dream Scenario and you got to work opposite Nicolas Cage.

CENTINEO: That was crazy.

Is that like a bucket list moment?

CENTINEO: Yeah, yeah, yeah. It's Nicolas Cage!

What is it actually for you when you're going to work with someone that iconic the night before? Are you in your head? Are you sleeping a lot? Are you overthinking things because it's fucking Nic Cage? Sorry for my language, but it is.

CENTINEO: It's fucking Nic Cage. You know what’s really weird? Yes, but it was more so about I understood Kristoffer Borgli, the filmmaker behind Dream Scenario. He also did Sick of Myself. I learned about him when he was doing a lot of short films, one of them being Former Cult Member Hears Music for the First Time. I highly recommend it. For anyone trying to make it in our industry, you should watch it. It's an incredible short film. A young filmmaker doing exactly what he knows, writing a story about something that he's very familiar with. It's just an expert short film. So if you're like, “How do I start?” Make a short film and make one that's like this or your own version of it.

So I found out that Nic Cage and him were doing an A24 feature and reached out to Kristoffer and just said, “Dude, I will literally grip on your movie. I just want to be on set while you're working. I think you're amazing.” Fortunately, there was a role in it, and so I was just more so nervous about all of it. I hit up this filmmaker and it's his second feature, and it's with Nic Cage. And A24 is an incredible studio, and I had really been wanting to work with them. So, it wasn't just the Nic Cage of it, even though that on its own would freak me out. It was kind of the whole thing of, like, “Dude, I just want to show up and do a good job.”