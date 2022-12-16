Today Netflix premiered the first season of The Recruit, an action/thriller series that sees Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer who is thrown into action against his will. In order to tease the brand-new title, Netflix shared with Collider today a behind-the-scenes video in which Centineo showcases his charisma as he travels through the series’ sets. And now we can reveal why everyone falls in love with Centineo.

The clip depicts a day on set while they film some scenes from an episode, and it also reveals that Centineo is greatly appreciated by the cast and crew of the series when he’s “playing” the role of producer as well. When doubling down as a producer, an actor can have more of an active voice on set, meaning that they have a little – and sometimes a lot of – room to give opinions when it comes to how a scene should play out.

Noah Centineo is a Recruit, Actor, and Producer

The clip also reveals that, because The Recruit has a lot of funny moments, the general feel on set was laid-back, especially in the scenes where Centineo got to work with his long-time friend from adolescence, actor Fivel Stewart. The star also revealed that on-set rehearsals are a great way to figure out how a scene may not go according to plan – and it sometimes generates some unforeseen and funny moments.

Image via Netflix

First-Timers Make Great Stories

The Recruit is created by Alexi Hawley, who previously created another hit series that follows an inexperienced government official: The Rookie. For the Netflix series, Hawley (who is also the showrunner and executive producer) recruited The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman to help set the tone for the whole season. Liman directed the first two episodes, while Alex Kalymnios (Becoming Human), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Black Box), and Julian Holmes (Carnival Row) also helmed two episodes each.

Aside from Centineo and Stewart, the cast of The Recruit features Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander.

You can stream all eight episodes from Season 1 of The Recruit now on Netflix. You can watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes video below:

Check out the official synopsis for the series here: