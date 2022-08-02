With this year's Television Critics Association summer press tour now underway, FX CEO John Landgraf has revealed that writer Noah Hawley has delivered his scripts for the upcoming untitled Alien series.

According to a tweet from Alex Zalben, Landgraf also revealed that production for the show will begin some time next year. While the announcement didn't offer any specific plot details for the series, it was previously reported that the untitled Alien show will take place on Earth and will be set in the not-too-distant future. With a new location set before the events of previous films, the series may bring new life to the franchise and offer plenty of scares along the way.

The untitled Alien series was initially announced at Disney's Investor Day presentation in 2020 with the show expected to debut on Hulu at a future date. Hawley previously wrote and directed several episodes for shows such as Fargo and Legion, both of which were widely praised by critics. Casting and filming dates remain unknown, but as production for the Alien series begins to gear up for next year, more announcements are likely to roll in.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: ‘Predator 2’ Sought out New Prey in an Underrated Sequel

The Alien franchise remains one of the most popular science fiction horror properties, with several films such as the original series with Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, which premiered in 1979 and starred Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. The series would continue with the release of Aliens from James Cameron and David Fincher's Alien 3, before concluding with Alien: Resurrection, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

The franchise eventually crossed over with the Predator series with two Alien vs. Predator films before Scott returned to the series with two prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, which received a divisive response from fans. However, the prequels now remain in a state of limbo as a sequel with Fede Álvarez attached to direct is currently in development with Scott producing. As fans of the franchise wait patiently for a new film, they can still get a taste of space terror as the television series debuts on Hulu some time in the near future.

Due to the show's early development status, no release date or cast for the untitled Alien series has been set yet.