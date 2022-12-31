Netflix’s hit series, Stranger Things, swept the world into the Upside Down back in 2016, and each season since has continued topping the last. When we first met Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers, in Season 1, he became the catalyst for Matt and Ross Duffer’s ‘80s-centric sci-fi when he mysteriously went missing. Now, as the cast and fans look to a much heavier Season 5 – the final chapter – Schnapp says the series will end with Will, too.

Though the sci-fi show is well-known for its unique creatures that plague the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, it’s the core friend group that maintains the heart, and grounds the storyline. Even as portals to alternate dimensions were ripping apart the fabric of Earth, we could count on Will, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save the day. As the seasons went on, we were introduced to more characters, like Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield and Maya Hawke’s Robin, and by Season 4, Will was just as timid and tormented by his connection to the Mind Flayer in the Upside Down.

As it is in real life, the group began to drift apart. Between girls, school, and the miles between California and Indiana, by the time they got to high school, it felt as though Will’s storyline was forgotten. On top of that, Season 4 confirmed the rumors about Will’s sexuality, further isolating him from his best friends. He felt lost, and we felt that, too. Fans began to wonder if the Duffer Brothers had forsaken poor Will, but in an interview with Forbes, Schnapp revealed that Season 5 will come full-circle, saying:

“I can just tell you that I'm very very excited for what's to come. I think they did a great job with Will's character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: Shawn Levy Says 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will Be "Epic & Very Emotional" [Exclusive]

There’s no doubt Schnapp’s character is going to be crucial to how it all ends. Ever since he disappeared into the Upside Down, Will’s continued to have some sort of telepathic connection to the entities that dwell there. In the Season 4 finale, as everyone is having their happy moment, Will is getting the heeby-jeebies, indicating that not all is as it seems. Between his senses and Eleven’s superpowers, fans can only hope for the best as the Hawkins group is pitted against Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) wicked army.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Season 5 details and release date.