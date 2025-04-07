Leading star Noah Wyle has revealed the hilarious part of starring in so many medical dramas over the years that fans might not think about. Previously known for starring as John Carter in ER, Wyle is back to lead a new series, The Pitt. The Pitt premiered on Max in January as the platform’s first original medical drama, and the show has been an even bigger hit than anyone could have imagined. Wyle portrays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in the acclaimed series, with Tracy Ifeachor and Fiona Dourif starring opposite him as Dr. Heather Collins and Dr. Cassie McKay. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wyle was asked if he ever forgets he’s not a real doctor when he’s not on set:

"The things that immediately occurred to me when you asked that question is all the times I've misdiagnosed my children. Oh, it's a compound fracture? Maybe cold water is not going to work."

After playing medical professionals for so many years, it would have to be challenging to turn that off at home and admit that the medical knowledge doesn’t translate into real-world situations. The Pitt has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike for being possibly the most authentic medical drama ever, as it shines the spotlight on the practitioners at the Pittsburgh hospital and not the patients. In addition to also focusing on the caretakers, though, The Pitt doesn’t shy away from embracing the challenges that go along with being a healthcare professional, especially in today’s day and age. Many medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy focus more on hospital romances and patient stories, but The Pitt has made real healthcare professionals feel seen and heard. The first 14 episodes of The Pitt are now streaming on Max, and the Season 1 finale will air this Thursday.

What Do We Know About ‘The Pitt’ Season 2?