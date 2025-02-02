With Noah Wyle returning to television (well, streaming) with the new hit Max series The Pitt, it may be time to revisit one of the actor's other notable TV roles, though probably not the one you're thinking. After starring in ER and helming The Librarian franchise, Wyle partnered with TNT in 2011 for a five-season science-fiction epic where he played a radicalized history professor who becomes a part of history itself. Titled Falling Skies, the drama takes place in a post-apocalyptic Boston as humanity grapples with the now-answered question of whether we are alone in the universe. (We aren't, and the invaders are anything but friendly.) With Wyle in the lead, this 52-episode series is one you won't want to miss.

What Is 'Falling Skies' About?

With shortened 10-episode seasons (save for Season 4, which boasted 12) airing in the summer months on TNT, the post-apocalyptic drama picks up after an alien invasion radically changes the fabric of human civilization. We don't get to see much of the actual invasion, but that's not the point. It's the aftermath in which humanity is forced to rise up. Though the invaders have taken over most of the planet, this drama centers on the East Coast's 2nd Mass, a Boston-based militia group led by Will Patton's Col. Dan Weaver and Wyle's Tom Mason. Tom is an easy-to-love protagonist who fights valiantly for the future of his children — he's a widower and the father of three boys, Hal (Drew Roy), Ben (Connor Jessup), and Matt (Maxim Knight), at the beginning of the series — and struggles with his profound loss at the hands of the war-like Espheni and their army of Skitters and Mechs. However, what made Falling Skies one of the best alien invasion shows is that the series is almost a science-fiction retelling of the American Revolutionary War, with not just the fate of the U.S., but all mankind on the line.

From the get-go, Tom Mason professes his belief that their present circumstances could be informed by the U.S. history he had dedicated his life to previously. Even the name of the 2nd Massachusetts militia comes from the historical 2nd Massachusetts Regiment led by Colonel John Thomas in the mid-1770s. Of course, that's not all. Just as in the American Revolution, Falling Skies begins primarily in the Boston area before our heroes are forced to move south, though they never fully leave New England behind. Here, the alien invaders are analogous to the British redcoats whom humanity must valiantly oppose, though they eventually become more Nazi-like as the series progresses (there's a whole "Hitler's Youth" arc in Season 4). In fact, as the series continued, it moved away from its initial direct connections to the Revolutionary War-era — characters like the alien Cochise (Doug Jones) were so named after the real-life Apache warrior from the 19th century rather than the 18th, for instance — and instead pulled from all sorts of historical ideas and events, eventually culminating in Washington D.C.

Steven Spielberg Was Heavily Involved in the Development of 'Falling Skies'