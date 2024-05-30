The Big Picture After Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Librarian movie trilogy brought exciting, fantastical adventures to TV screens.

Noah Wyle's character, Flynn Carsen, subverts the traditional adventure hero by relying on wit, not muscle.

The Librarian films play masterfully with history, religion, and literature, creating uniquely engaging stories.

After Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark revived the action-adventure genre in the early 1980s, bands of rip-offs and wannabes materialized in the years that followed. As Harrison Ford continued to play the adventuring archeologist Indiana Jones, there was no shortage of folks who aimed to capitalize on the brand themselves. When Universal remade The Mummy with director Stephen Sommers, it felt more akin to Indy's adventures than the original horror classic. It's no surprise then that television giants, such as the TNT network, would fire up their own Indiana Jones-like escapades, but what was surprising was how unique they actually were. We're talking about The Librarian trilogy of television films that ran on TNT between 2004 and 2008, each one starring Noah Wyle as the occasionally heroic brainiac Flynn Carsen, aka The Librarian. If you thought librarians were boring before, you won't after this.

The Librarians A group of librarians set off on adventures in an effort to save mysterious, ancient artifacts. Release Date December 7, 2014 Cast Rebecca Romijn , John Larroquette , Christian Kane , Lindy Booth Seasons 4

What Is 'The Librarian' Trilogy, Anyway?

Who doesn't love a good swashbuckling adventure? If Indiana Jones and The Mummy are your types of excitement, then consider The Librarian series your next binge. These films were brought to life by Independence Day producer Dean Devlin, who developed creator David Titcher's original concept under his Electric Entertainment banner. Titcher wrote the first film with Peter Winther serving as the director, while the second and third installments were helmed by former Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes, who directed the screenplays penned by Marco Schnabel. In all three cases, Devlin served as a producer, with series star Noah Wyle gaining his own producer credit for the second and third films. But what is The Librarian, you ask? Well, only some of the cheesiest made-for-TV fantastical adventures you'll ever embark on!

Admittedly, these Noah Wyle-led TV movies are a bit low-budget at times (though each new installment improves on the last), but what makes The Librarian trilogy so exciting isn't the visuals, it's the titular character himself. Flynn Carsen isn't what you'd picture when you think of an action-adventure hero. "Instead of a muscle-bound, spandex-clad superman, we get an insecure but brilliant guy who thinks he’s taking a safe job as a librarian," TNT executive Michael Wright explained to Variety in 2004. "But instead gets taken on a ride in a world we’d like to believe exists." Wyle himself described Flynn as "the world’s first cerebral superhero," an opportunity that the ER star just couldn't pass up. But as far as The Librarian goes, each installment is its own distinct adventure that brings the excitement of films like Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Mummy to life on a smaller scale.

In the first film, titled The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, Flynn Carsen—a perpetual student with over 20 academic degrees who has never experienced the real world—is invited to join "The Library," an extradimensional collection of magical artifacts such as the Ark of the Covenant and Excalibur. Upon discovering that magic is real, Flynn, now the "Librarian," is sent on an adventure to recover the split pieces of the Spear of Destiny, aka the very lance that pierced the side of Jesus Christ. Soon after, Flynn returns in The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines, where it's revealed (in very The Mummy Returns fashion) that he's descended from a long-standing order of Masons who guard the biblical Solomon's personal treasure trove with their lives. The third adventure, and perhaps the most unique of them, is The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice. This time, the Library's overseers, Charlene (Jane Curtin) and Judson (Bob Newhart), send Flynn to New Orleans on vacation, where he accidentally finds himself on the hunt for the titular artifact. In total, all three films span only about a year and a half.

Noah Wyle's Flynn Carsen Subverts the Traditional Adventure Hero Archetype

If there's one thing that's clear about Noah Wyle's titular adventure hero, it's that he's unlike most. Flynn Carsen is similar to Indiana Jones in that he has a vast knowledge of archeology and history (he has 23 degrees after all). Likewise, his rotating female partners, his commitment to education, and his own experience with magical artifacts all seem to put these two on equal footing. (Well, equal may be a bit generous, since Flynn is arguably the more educated of the two.) But where they differ most noticeably is that Flynn isn’t much of an action hero. Flynn can't throw a punch the same way that Indy can, and often leaves that side of things to his allies. Out-thinking his enemies is Flynn's primary mode of both success and escape, proving that sometimes the best offense is a good defense. Somehow, things almost always seem to work out.

Though Quest for the Spear feels very Raiders of the Lost Ark/Last Crusade in its basic subject matter, in application it's an entirely new adventure. Flynn isn't running around punching Nazis (or in this case, the Serpent Brotherhood) who want to use the Spear of Destiny to rule the world, but rather he uses his wit and keen intellect to find clever ways to outsmart his opponents. His journey from reluctant hero to competent Librarian is a messy one, which proves that he doesn't have it all together—and unlike Indiana Jones, he doesn't pretend to. Flynn isn't cool or smooth-talking in the same way Harrison Ford is on the big screen, but he makes up for all of that with charm and persistence. Also unlike Indiana Jones, Flynn has the capacity to learn over time rather than remain the same consistent character. In Return to King Solomon's Mines, Flynn is more prepared in the field, and by the third film on he can hold his own in a quick fight. Of course, even though there's clear growth after training with Excaliber, Flynn's still not what you'd call a "heavy hitter."

While there's something to be said about the importance of a strong action-adventure hero, Flynn Carsen feels very much like the 21st century's answer to that traditionally muscular idea. But, in The Librarian trilogy, what matters infinitely more than brains or brawn is one's ability to forsake the magical treasures for the greater good. Flynn has many opportunities to use magic for personal gain, and is often given a choice. Proving himself a true hero, Flynn always forsakes his own happiness to protect the world, and each time it makes him a stronger and more effective Librarian. When compared to Indiana Jones, who just wants everything to be displayed in a museum (or to save his father), Flynn resists the temptation to use the relics and artifacts himself. He doesn't always do this well, of course, but in the end, he always comes through.

'The Librarian' Trilogy Plays Masterfully With History, Religion, and Literature

The Librarian films weave history, geography, religion, and even literature together seamlessly. While all three films are centered on an artifact with biblical ties, each film takes careful measures to not re-tread the same ground seen in other fictional archeological adventures. In the case of Quest for the Spear, Flynn and his Guardian, Nichole (Sonya Walger), travel to the Amazon to find one part of the titular spear and to Shangri-La in the Himalayas rather than the usual locations in Egypt or the Middle East. To find the Judas Chalice, Flynn vacations to a post-Katrina New Orleans of all places, which is the furthest thing one could get from your usual adventuring locale (unless you're watching National Treasure perhaps).

Even as The Librarian series toys with ideas of science and history and how magic fits into it all, it does so uniquely. Vampires are introduced in the third film, but we discover that it's through the Judas Chalice—which was constructed of melted-down pieces of Judas Iscariot's discarded silver—that vampires came into existence. This is why they cower at the sight of the cross and why a stake through the heart (with wood from an aspen tree, the same kind Judas hung himself on) can kill them. Literature plays an important part also, particularly Bram Stoker's Dracula, whose title character is the ultimate antagonist of Curse of the Judas Chalice, and Sir H. Rider Haggard's King Solomon's Mines, the clear inspiration for Flynn's second big adventure.

The Librarian trilogy undoubtedly does its best with the resources at its disposal. There's a clear shift in quality from the first film to the second (and again from second to third) as the series began to use more physical locations and notable actors. The opening scene to Return to King Solomon's Mines shows this quite well, which is an elaborate chase sequence in which Flynn and his companion (played by future Dark Winds star Zahn McClarnon) find a Crystal Skull in the Utah desert. Ironically, this film hit TV screens two years before Indy's own Crystal Skull adventure, though this opening sequence takes cues from The Last Crusade. As The Librarian series continued, it became clear that television movies weren't the future for Flynn Carsen's continuing adventures, and talk of a theatrical continuation soon began.

'The Librarian' Films Spawned a TV Continuation (With Another on the Way)

While there were initially plans for Noah Wylie to star in a fourth Librarian picture, nothing ever came of it. Instead, after years of securing the rights, TNT finally greenlit a television series continuation, The Librarians, in 2014. At the start of the series, Flynn has been the Librarian for a decade, but everything changes when the Serpent Brotherhood kills all but three potential future Librarians: oil rigger Jacob Stone (Christian Kane), mathematician Cassandra Cillian (Lindy Booth), and thief Ezekiel Jones (John Harlan Kim). Alongside his new Guardian, Col. Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn), Flynn saves these would-be Librarians before giving them a place at the Library under Baird's supervision. Though Flynn doesn't appear in every episode of the 42-page series, he still shows up about half the time (23 episodes total) and makes a notable impact whenever he does. Wyle served as a producer on the four-season show but was too busy with Falling Skies to appear in each new adventure.

Though The Librarians ended in 2018, that isn't the end of the story. In 2023, it was announced that The Librarians: The Next Chapter was in development at the CW. All we know is that it centers on a time-traveling Librarian who arrives in the present and is aided by a new band of Librarians. The spin-off series will premiere this fall, though none of the cast members from the first series are confirmed to be returning save for Christian Kane as Jacob Stone, likely to pass the torch to the next generation. Noah Wyle has also remained on as a producer with Dean Devlin as showrunner, which gives us hope that Flynn Carsen will indeed return. Given his decades-long connection to the Library, it seems unlikely that Flynn could ever be fully separated from the franchise. Frankly, it wouldn't be The Librarians if he was.

The Librarian franchise, including The Librarians continuation series, can be streamed in its entirety on the CW.

