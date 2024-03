This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Noah Wyle is headed back to the operating room. The ER vet will return to medical drama as the star and executive producer of The Pitt, a new Max series. The streamer has given a fifteen-episode, straight to series order for the series. The Pittsburgh-set series will take a realistic look at the challenges faced by frontline medical staff in a modern hospital.