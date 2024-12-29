Nobody surprised audiences in 2021 when Bob Odenkirk, who is best known as the slick lawyer Saul in Breaking Bad and the subsequent spinoff, Better Call Saul, came out as a stone-cold assassin after a home invasion. As a retired “Auditor” for the United States Intelligence Community, Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) poses as an everyday man. However, a chain of events sets him off on a path to prove he still has what it takes for himself and his family. Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) and written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick), this movie packs a punch– literally. Now a sequel is officially in the works, and fans of the original can't wait for more of Hutch’s cynicism, sarcasm, and brutality. This article will tell you everything we know so far about Nobody 2!

Nobody 2 is set for a theatrical release on August 15, 2025, which is a pretty short timeline considering that the release date is less than a year after filming was completed. The first film, Nobody, began filming in September 2019 and wrapped in just 34 days, to have a theatrical release on August 14, 2020. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was continuously pushed back until March 26, 2021.

5 Will ‘Nobody 2’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Nobody 2 will have an exclusive theatrical release before it moves onto a streaming platform. The first movie is known to be a “sleeper hit” due to the unfortunate timing of its release but has since garnered much praise and attention from critics and viewers as a popular “one-person army” action film.

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Nobody 2’?

Not yet, but one might be coming out soon, depending on how quickly post-production takes. Nobody 2 took longer to film than its predecessor, but not by much. Filming began on August 6, 2024, and wrapped 52 days later on September 26. Based on that timeline, it’s likely that we might see an official trailer for the movie by the spring of 2025.

3 What Will ‘Nobody 2’ Be About?

Around the time that Nobody was released, actress Connie Nielsen, who plays Hutch’s wife, Becca, was interested in learning more about Hutch and Becca’s backstory. She mentioned that there were conversations on the set of Nobody speculating how the two characters met, as it’s clear that she knows of his past in the film. In June of that year, Derek Kolstad announced that he had begun to write a sequel, but it wasn’t until December 2022 that it was officially confirmed that a sequel was in the works.

As far as the main plot, there’s little information to speculate about, other than the fact that the story will include sequences that involve younger versions of Hutch and Becca. At the very end of Nobody, Hutch receives a phone call while viewing a house with Becca and a realtor and the film concludes with him inquiring if that house came with a basement, implying there was more trouble coming his way that he needed to prepare for. It has also been hinted that Hutch Mansell and John Wick exist in the same universe and that there may be some Easter Egg references that tie the two stories together. It’s unlikely that we will see Wick and Hutch share screen time, as the creators opted to take a more minimalist approach to connect the stories, so keep your eyes sharp for any references to John Wick when Nobody 2 hits theaters next August!