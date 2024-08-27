Although fans have an entire year to wait for the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody, director Timo Tjahjanto recently gave a glimpse of what’s going on behind the scenes of the project. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tjahjanto shared the first set photos of Nobody 2, featuring two black-and-white shots, including one showing the Indonesian filmmaker with lead star Bob Odenkirk in what looked like an elevator.

Two months ago, it was announced that production would proceed from August to October this year. At the time, Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen were confirmed to return as Hutch and Becca Mansell, but without Ilya Naishuller, who directed the prequel. So, no director was announced then until later in June when Tjahjanto came on board. Furthermore, Derek Kolstad, popularly known for John Wick, was also said to return as screenwriter and will pen the script alongside Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin, and Umair Aleem.

Released theatrically in March 2021, the prequel Nobody was quite successful, gaining $57.5 million and generally receiving positive reviews from critics. In addition to Odenkirk and Nielsen, the film starred Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael Ironside. Odenkirk was also among the producers, joining David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Braden Aftergood, and Marc Provissiero.

The Stellar Cast of 'Nobody 2'

About two months ago, Odenkirk and Nielsen were the only confirmed stars to join Nobody 2 as the team behind the sequel worked on casting additions. Ultimately, Sharon Stone was added to the list in July as the chef villain against Odenkirk’s retired assassin character, Hutch. Later that month, veteran actor Lloyd joined the upcoming movie’s cast, reprising his role as Hutch’s father, David Mansell. And most recently, Colin Hanks, popular for his nice-guy roles, was confirmed to join Nobody 2 as a crooked sheriff, one of the bad guys.

While Nobody 2 will land in theaters in August 2025, Nobody is available to watch on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for further information. Also, check out Tjahjanto's set photos below.

Nobody A docile family man slowly reveals his true character after his house gets burgled by two petty thieves, which, coincidentally, leads him into a bloody war with a Russian crime boss. Release Date March 26, 2021 Director Ilya Naishuller Cast Christopher Lloyd , Bob Odenkirk , Aleksey Serebryakov , Connie Nielsen Michael Ironside , Colin Salmon Runtime 92 minutes

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO