The Big Picture Nobody 2 is filming this summer with director Timo Tjahjanto leading the charge. Sequel promises more action-packed thrills.

Expect the sequel to pick up where the pulse-pounding events of the first movie left off.

Director Timo Tjahjanto, known for his work in horror, set to bring his skull-breaking expertise to Nobody

Almost two weeks ago, Collider brought readers the exclusive news that the Bob Odenkirk-led action-packed film, Nobody 2 would begin filming at the end of the summer. At the time, a director hadn’t been announced for the sequel but now we know that The Night Comes for Us helmer, Timo Tjahjanto will pick up the torch first carried by Ilya Naishuller who stood behind the film that started it all and made Odenkirk an action superstar, 2021’s Nobody. Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind John Wick and Nobody, returns to pen the script alongside Odenkirk, Aaron Rabin (Jack Ryan), and Umair Aleem (Kate). Audiences can expect another high-octane, stunt-filled production as David Leitch and Kelly McCormick’s 87North productions rejoin the Nobody universe.

As of right now, the only other casting addition that is set in stone is the return of Connie Nielsen who reprises her role as Becca Mansell, the wife of Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell. We can expect the sequel to pick up following the pulse-pounding events of the first movie which introduced the mild-mannered Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) to audiences. Seeming your run-of-the-mill suburban dad, Hutch reveals his assassin roots after a home invasion robs his family of their safety. On a vengeance filled mission, Hutch completely blows the minds of everyone close to him as he sets his sights on a Russian drug lord.

Taking a look back through Tjahjanto’s credits, the filmmaker will fit in perfectly with the skull-breaking world of Hutch Mansell. A frequent collaborator with James Wan, Tjahjanto’s work can be seen in the horror anthology features, V/H/S/2 and V/H/S/94 and is set to direct the Train to Busan remake, The Last Train To New York.

How Bob Odenkirk Prepared For ‘Nobody’

Image via Universal

Coming from a world of TV dramas like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it may have come as a surprise to fans when they learned that Odenkirk would be tossing some punches in Nobody. To document his rise to action star status, Odenkirk decided to set off on a completely different type of project during his grueling days of training. Titled Wish Me Luck, the documentary showcases the professional team of stunt performers and martial arts gurus who helped get Odenkirk in tip-top shape to land all of his moves for Nobody.

Get caught up on the secret life of Hutch Mansell as Nobody is now streaming on Prime Video and stay tuned for more information about the sequel as it heads towards the early days of production.