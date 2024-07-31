This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans were overjoyed by the news of Bob Odenkirk’s return for Nobody 2 the movie has been constantly giving us updates with additions of stars like Sharon Stone, Connie Nielsen and the director Timo Tjahjanto. Now there’s another reason to rejoice as veteran actor Christopher Lloyd has boarded the cast and will reprise his role of Hutch’s (Odenkirk) father David Mansell, Deadline reports.

The 2021 feature followed a docile family man, Hutch Mansell, who reveals his violent nature after his house gets burgled that leads him into a war with a Russian crime boss. Lloyd played Hutch’s father and a retired FBI agent, while Nielsen played his successful wife Becca Mansell. While plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the casting points in the new direction for the Mansell family with familiar faces.