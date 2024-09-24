Nobody 2 will bring back the government assassin portrayed by Bob Odenkirk for yet another dangerous mission. But as the production of the sequel moves along, new cast members for the second installment are revealed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Ortiz will be seen in Nobody 2. Details surrounding the character Ortiz will bring to life haven't been revealed yet. The premise for the highly-anticipated sequel also remains a mystery, with the studio hoping to take every surprise from the new story to the big screen without leaks.

Nobody 2 will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto. The filmmaker is known for working on several installments of the V/H/S horror anthology franchise. The first movie was directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is currently busy working on a project featuring performances from John Cena and Idris Elba. But even if the artist behind the first installment was busy, Bob Odenkirk and Universal Pictures knew that the story of Hutch Mansell needed to continue.

The first Nobody movie introduced the character as someone who led a normal life away from his mysterious past. By marrying Becca (Connie Nielsen), Hutch believed that he could stay away from trouble. But even his quiet, domestic life required him to fight against crime with his unique set of skills. Tracing a bracelet and getting to the bottom of the mystery related to a burglar in his own house showed the audience what Hutch is capable of, even if the protagonist of the movie himself wanted to forget about his time as a dangerous assassin.

Who Will Star in 'Nobody 2'?

Image via Universal Pictures

It's evident that Nobody 2 will go above and beyond what was done in the first installment. Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks and Christopher Lloyd have been cast in the upcoming sequel. Sharon Stone recently starred in What About Love and The Flight Attendant, the mystery television series starring Kaley Cuoco. And while Christopher Lloyd is loved all over the world for his role as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future franchise, the actor has been making a comeback in recent years thanks to projects such as Nobody 2. Lloyd was also seen in the third season of The Mandalorian, and the actor is set to appear in the second season of Wednesday.

Nobody 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.