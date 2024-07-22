The Big Picture Sharon Stone joins Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2 as the main villain for a thrilling showdown.

Renowned director Timo Tjahjanto helms the sequel, promising pulse-racing action similar to the original hit.

Nobody was a sleeper hit praised for gritty action and Odenkirk's surprising performance in the lead role.

We are about to enter the Sharon Stone renaissance. The actress, known for her iconic roles and philanthropic work, is set to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, Universal’s sequel to the 2021 surprise hit produced by 87North, the incredible production and stunt company. Stone, known for her breakout role in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct and her Oscar-nominated performance in Casino, has recently focused on television, with notable appearances in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched on Netflix and Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope on HBO.

Stone will be stepping into the shoes of the chief villain, promising an exciting and thrilling showdown against Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, the seemingly mild-mannered family man with a lethal secret past as a government assassin. While plot details are still under wraps, the addition of Stone as the main baddie hints at a fun and deadly continuation of Hutch’s story.

Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, known for his work on horror and action films like May the Devil Take You and segments of the V/H/S series, is set to direct the sequel. The screenplay comes from a versatile team including Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem, ensuring that Nobody 2 will deliver the same thrilling excitement and pulse-racing action that fans adored in the original. The original film’s producing team is back in action, with Odenkirk joining forces with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who are producing through 87North.

How Good Was 'Nobody'?

Image via HBO

Nobody was a sleeper hit, released during the pandemic on a modest budget of $16 million, and went on to gross over $57.5 million worldwide. Critics praised the film for its gritty action sequences and Odenkirk’s surprising turn as a vengeful family man, following roles focused either on comedy, or playing sleazy characters or, in the case of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, both.

Odenkirk’s portrayal of Hutch Mansell, an ordinary man with a hidden past of violence, struck a chord with audiences. The film’s blend of dark humor and brutal fight choreography offered a fresh take on the action genre. Hutch’s dormant violent past resurfaces after a home invasion, leading to a series of brutal confrontations, including a memorable brawl on a bus that reveals his hidden assassin skills.

Universal has set an August 15, 2025, theatrical release for the sequel, so fans of very angry men in middle age kicking ass should absolutely mark their calendars. Stay tuned to Collider for more, in the meantime, you can stream Nobody on Peacock.

Nobody A docile family man slowly reveals his true character after his house gets burgled by two petty thieves, which, coincidentally, leads him into a bloody war with a Russian crime boss. Release Date March 26, 2021 Director Ilya Naishuller Cast Christopher Lloyd , Bob Odenkirk , Aleksey Serebryakov , Connie Nielsen Michael Ironside , Colin Salmon Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Derek Kolstad Tagline Never underestimate a nobody Expand

