Not only is Nobody getting a whole lot of love from both critics and fans, but the new Ilya Naishuller movie is also playing an important role in reinvigorating the box office. The movie hit theaters on Friday, March 26th and already has $12 million in the bank worldwide, a solid start for the movie given the current situation and the fact that it had a mere $16 million production budget. With Nobody already proving its popularity, one could assume it’ll go on to have a healthy PVOD run and then - let the sequel talk begin! (If it hasn’t already.)

The John Wick comparisons were inevitable leading up to the film’s big debut, so why not continue with those now? That first movie hit theaters in 2014, became an unexpected hit and launched a franchise with Keanu Reeves in the title role. Why not do the same thing now with Bob Odenkirk as “Nobody”? After all, the movie does include a tease of a mission to come!

After Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell takes out Yulian (Aleksei Serebryakov), he’s taken into custody but quickly released. Three months later, we see Hutch and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), getting a new house when a call comes in teasing that Hutch’s special set of skills are needed again. On top of that, the movie also came with a mid-credits scene showing Hutch’s father, David (Christopher Lloyd), and his brother, Harry (RZA), driving an RV packed with weapons.

But what if the next Nobody movie isn’t just Hutch, David and Harry working together? What if there’s a fourth person in the mix? Like Nielsen’s Becca. After all, we know Nielsen is mighty well trained and skilled in the stunt department courtesy of her work on the DC film franchise. Is it possible she could get in on the action in Nobody 2? I posed that very question to Nielsen herself during an episode of Collider Ladies Night. Here’s what she said:

“Well, one of the things we were talking about when we were shooting Nobody was, you know, why did they meet in Italy? And what was she doing there? And what is it that we don’t know about her story?”

Not only is that a curious story detail that seems well worth exploring further, but the more Connie Nielsen we get in the sequel the better. Yes, she serves as a strong support when the movie taps into Hutch’s home life, but if you’ve seen her work in Gladiator, Wonder Woman and more, you know upping her involvement can only make a potential sequel stronger.

While we wait to see if Nobody 2 gets the official go-ahead from Universal Pictures, why not revisit some of Nielsen’s other work? You can hear all about her very first on-screen roles, what it was like working opposite Al Pacino in The Devil’s Advocate, her thoughts on Zack Snyder’s Justice League and so much more in our full Collider Ladies Night conversation below:

