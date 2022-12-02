While we’ve known since last August that producer David Leitch was working on a script for Nobody 2, the crew behind the action sequel has been quiet. However, during an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Alyse Wax for action-comedy Violent Night, producer Kelly McCormick reveals their goal is to shoot the Nobody sequel next year.

Starring Bob Odenkirk as suburban father Hutch, Nobody sees a man crushed by the weight of everyday life become a ruthless killer after his daughter (Paisley Cadorath) gets a unique kitty-cat bracelet stolen during a robbery. Hutch has a dark past as a killer, but until then, he’s been controlling his temper. However, after the theft, something snaps inside Hutch, leading him to hunt down the organization behind the crime. It is, as it sounds, a cathartic experience of glorified violence, Leitch’s expertise.

Nobody ended with them on the road, which leaves us wondering if the sequel will start there or jump ahead to when they're all settled. Of course, we are dying to know when Nobody 2 comes to theaters, but as McCormick tells us, the film’s crew is working to have a sequel that surpasses the original in every way. As she puts it:

“We hope to make it [Nodoby 2’s production] next year, so fingers crossed. So our theory is you don't need to make a good sequel just to make a sequel. We need to make a great sequel. And so it's about making sure that we get it right. And if we do, I think there's a lot of hope that we can go next year.”

There’s little doubt that McCormick and the rest of the Nobody 2 crew will make a worthy sequel. That’s because, as Leitch told us earlier this year, "Everyone involved is like, 'Full steam ahead.' We are in the script process, and I think we had so much fun making that. Kelly and I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it's happening.” It seems like Leitch and McCormick are determined to bring Nobody’s universe back to the silver screen, and we can’t wait to see what other wacky action set pieces they conjure for the sequel.

Who’s In Nobody?

Nobody was written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. So far, we don’t know which cast members could return for a sequel.

Nobody is available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max. Check out the video below to see director Ilya Naishuller break down some of the film's Easter eggs and action scenes with Collider's own Steve Weintraub.