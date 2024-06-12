The Big Picture Nobody 2 will most likely begin filming later this summer, though dates may shift due to talent schedules.

The sequel will see Bob Odenkirk reprising his role as Hutch, a vengeful family man with hidden violent skills.

Connie Nielsen is also set to reprise her role.

Get ready for some more 'geri-action,' as Collider has exclusively learned that Nobody 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit Nobody, is slated to begin filming from August to October this year. The sequel is aiming to bring back the adrenaline-pumping action that made the original a fan favorite, with Bob Odenkirk and Connie Nielsen reprising their roles. The first Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad, who also created the John Wick series. Naishuller won't return to direct the sequel and Collider has learned that they're still in the process of finding the perfect director for the film. In addition to the search for a director, Nobody 2 is also in the process of casting for the sequel, which will film in Winniepeg once again, so fans can expect a casting announcement soon.

Nobody was a sleeper hit, praised for its gritty action sequences and Odenkirk's surprising turn as a vengeful family man. Odenkirk's transformation from comedy legend to action star stunned audiences and critics alike. His portrayal of Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary man with a buried past of violence, struck a chord with viewers. For the second go-around, the film will continue to be shot in Winnipeg. The cold, gritty atmosphere of the city added to the original film's realism and intensity, and fans can expect more of the same in the sequel.

What Was 'Nobody' About?

Hutch's dormant violent past resurfaces when two thieves break into his home, triggering a chain of events that propels him into a brutal confrontation with a Russian crime boss. After the home invasion, Hutch decides to track down the burglars, which leads to a violent altercation on a bus where he saves a young woman from a group of menacing thugs. This act of violence reveals Hutch's hidden skills and former life as an assassin for various government agencies, known as an "auditor"—a last resort sent to eliminate threats that nobody else could handle.

Nobody delivered a fresh take on the action genre with its blend of dark humor and brutal fight choreography. The film was a box office success, grossing approximately $57.5 million worldwide. Domestically, the film earned around $27.6 million, with an additional $29.9 million coming from international markets​. That surprisingly strong performance, especially considering its $16 million budget, set the stage for the upcoming sequel.

The news of Nobody 2 filming soon brings questions too, as to what we can expect from the film. Will Hutch face a new nemesis? Will we delve deeper into his mysterious past? These questions and more will keep audiences buzzing as production kicks off. As we await more details about the director and additional cast, one thing is certain: Nobody 2 is set to deliver the same pulse-pounding action and character-driven storytelling that made the original a standout. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on Nobody 2.

