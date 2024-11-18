This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We're still months away from seeing the violent return of Hutch with Nobody 2, but Empire Magazine is offering an early sneak peek as part of its January preview series. The first image sees Bob Odenkirk back in the saddle with blood running down his head and a submachine gun in hand ready to continue the carnage from where the first film left off. With Timo Tjahjanto at the helm, it appears things are about to get messy for the suburban dad/vicious assassin once more, as he not only spills plenty of blood but, according to the director, Hutch deals with the fallout of showing his family his darkest side. Odenkirk will get back in action in theaters on August 15.

The original Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller and penned by John Wick's Derek Kolstad, followed Hutch Mansell's journey back into the violent life of an assassin. After his home is burglarized and his old rage is reawoken, he's forced to embrace his tendencies once again to take down a notorious crime lord targeting him and his family. Keeping everyone safe also meant exposing his status as an "auditor" for the United States Intelligence Community, which means life can never truly be the same for everyone around him. Though the exact story of Nobody 2 isn't known beyond the tease of more trouble for the Mansells after the phone call at the end of the original, Tjahjanto teased how and if Hutch can really ever settle back down like normal again after returning to the lifestyle. "Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?," he asked.

Just as the original film defined itself through its central character more than anything, the sequel plans to take Hutch's character and his family's one step further, applying the dynamic of a suburban dad's typical life working hard for his family to a more violent setting. "You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask — ‘How do they react to this other side of me who’s constantly hustling and working for the family?’ It’s gonna be quite a journey," the director continued. The film's aesthetic is also getting a serious shakeup. Gone will be the grimy gray look of warehouses in exchange for what Tjahjanot calls a "much more summery and colorful" look as Hutch's world expands. By all means, Nobody 2 is set up as a much-expanded sequel after its $16 million predecessor became an immediate success.

'Nobody 2' Features an Expanded Cast With a Killer Villain

Alongside Odenkirk, Nobody 2 will see the return of Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA as Hutch's wife, father, and brother respectively. The movie is packed with plenty more star power though, with Colin Hanks tapped to play a villain and recent Bad Monkey star John Ortiz also on board. The big bad will be played by '90s femme fatale legend Sharon Stone, whom Tjahjanto says will be one to watch the actioner premieres next year. “Her performance reminds me a lot of Ben Kingsley in Sexy Beast, he told Empire. "She is definitely an alpha female. She doesn’t take shit from anybody. This is a villain that is unique, and she’s making this character completely batshit crazy.”

Nobody 2 arrives in theaters on August 15. Check out the first image above.