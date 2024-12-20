Bob Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell is locked, loaded, and ready to dive back into the action. As part of ScreenRant’s exclusive 2025 Movie Preview, a brand-new image from Nobody 2 has just been unveiled, and it's given us a first look at Odenkirk’s return as the former government assassin who redefined suburban revenge in the original Nobody. This time, Hutch looks to be bringing some vintage firepower to the fight, clutching a Thompson submachine gun (a Tommy Gun for those of you who remember the gangster movies in Home Alone) while surrounded by ammo and more deadly tools of his trade. At least he's prepared.

Released in 2021, the first Nobody became a surprise hit, turning the seemingly mild-mannered Hutch into an unexpected action hero who gave Russian mobsters a run for their money. The sequel sees director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us) taking the reins from Ilya Naishuller, so we should probably expect a new style and some wild action sequences.

The first Nobody ended with a bang, quite literally. Hutch, his father, and his half-brother Harry took out an army of Russian gangsters in an explosive finale before Hutch was mysteriously released from police custody thanks to a cryptic phone call. A final scene showed Hutch purchasing a new house when another call hinted that his assassin days weren’t quite behind him. Meanwhile, the mid-credits scene teased a new mission for Harry and David, armed to the teeth. Plot details for the sequel have been kept under wraps but it's fair to assume Hutch won't remain nobody for long.

Who Else is in 'Nobody 2'?

Alongside Odenkirk, Nobody 2 will bring back Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA as Hutch's wife, father, and brother respectively, but they're not the only familiar faces to audiences, as the movie is stuffed with much more star power on top, with Colin Hanks signing on to play a villain and recent Bad Monkey star John Ortiz also on board. The villain of the piece will be played by the legendary 1990s 'femme fatale' Sharon Stone, whom Tjahjanto claims will be one of the movie's secret weapons when it opens next year. “Her performance reminds me a lot of Ben Kingsley in Sexy Beast, he told Empire. "She is definitely an alpha female. She doesn’t take shit from anybody. This is a villain that is unique, and she’s making this character completely batshit crazy.”

Nobody 2 arrives in theaters on August 15.