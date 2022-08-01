During an exclusive interview with Collider for his new movie Bullet Train, David Leitch discussed the possibility of a sequel to the 2021 film Nobody. Starring Bob Odenkirk as an ordinary suburban dad who becomes a John Wick-caliber killing machine after a pair of petty thieves burglarized their home, the film was a hit for both critics and audiences and was an early indication of a box office revival following the pandemic. It seemed like a likely candidate to get another film considering how much was left to explore and that post-credits scene which suggests that Hutch Mansell isn't about to leave the world of assassins anytime soon.

Leitch expressed just how much the first film meant to everyone involved and how fun it was to work on the project with that cast and crew. More importantly, he noted the excitement of everyone, including the studio behind it, to return to Hutch's world with a potential sequel. "Oh, I think everyone's really excited about it," he told Collider. "Everyone involved is like, 'Full steam ahead.' We are in the script process, and I think we had so much fun making that. Kelly and I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it's happening. I mean, I think it's happening as fast as we can make it happen."

Despite the desire to make a sequel happen, things don't always turn out that way for one reason or another. Leitch put those fears to rest when asked if he believed the world of Nobody really would return to screens, showing his utmost confidence in the film. "Yes, I do," he replied. "I do, because there are these certain journeys that you go on, and they're just undeniable experiences for the people involved. And that was one of them. And I think all of us want to go back and play in that universe, and we want to see Bob bring that character to life again."

Image via Universal Pictures

Leitch isn't the only member of the production who has dreamt of a sequel though. Previously, Collider spoke with John Wick creator and Nobody writer Derek Kolstad who already had the opening scene for the sequel figured out in his head less than a month after the film came out. Connie Nielsen, who plays Hutch's wife Becca in the film, also did an interview with the site where she considered the idea of a sequel that didn't just continue Hutch's assassin exploits with his father (Christopher Lloyd) and brother (RZA), but also explored Becca and Hutch's past.

Leitch is about to return to the big screen as his new, heavily stylized action-comedy Bullet Train releases in theaters on August 5. He also discussed his latest project, the upcoming film The Fall Guy during the interview. That project, which is currently in pre-production, will team him with superstar Ryan Gosling, giving Leitch yet another talented lead to work with. Leitch served as a producer on Nobody, which hailed from director Ilya Naishuller.

