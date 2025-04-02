Never underestimate a funny man. That’s what audiences learned when Ilya Naishuller released his action-packed feature Nobody in 2021, which moved Bob Odenkirk out of his typical safe space of funny guy and reintroduced him as an action star. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor stepped up to the task at hand and made it look easy in the hit film that holds a glowing 84% critics’ rating and an even more impressive audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Today, during Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon, audiences got their first taste of the highly anticipated follow-up film that will crash into theaters later this year. Very much on par with the movie that kicked off what could easily become a franchise, Odenkirk’s Hutch Mansell is back in Nobody 2 and ready for more ass-kicking action.

At CinemaCon, we got an early look at the first trailer. Here's what we saw:

Hutch is back, and the family is packing up to go on a vacation — David (Christopher Lloyd) included. When a fight breaks out at an amusement park, Hutch goes back to do right by his family. He smashes skulls with a claw machine and other arcade games in a truly entertaining spectacle. His vacation is cut short when he’s called into a job thanks to an evil woman with a tiny dog (Sharon Stone) who needs to be stopped. Hutch struggles to marry his two sides — assassin and family man — while keeping his loved ones safe and enjoying his “fucking vacation.” Oh, and Christopher Lloyd operates a giant machine gun, and it’s badass."

Joining Odenkirk to reprise their roles from the original feature are returning names that include Connie Nielsen (The Devil’s Advocate), Colin Salmon (Prey for the Devil), RZA (Kill Bill: Volume 1), Christopher Lloyd (Clue), Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers), Gage Munroe (Murdoch Mysteries) and more. Meanwhile, stars like Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Colin Hanks (Fargo), and John Ortiz (American Gangster) join the cast to fill out the next chapter of the story that awaits audiences on August 15. This time around, Naishuller won’t be returning to direct the feature, with Timo Tjahjanto stepping in to shape the sequel. For those who are worried that the tone of Nobody 2 will stray too far from the original, fear not, as the original writer, Derek Kolstad, returned to pen the follow-up’s script.

We at Collider are huge fans of the Nobody film series and have been staying on top of the sequel’s production every step of the way. We were also lucky enough to exclusively debut the trailer for Odenkirk’s short film, Wish Me Luck, which featured numerous members of the team who got the actor into fighting shape for Nobody. Without the help of highly skilled and trained professionals like Daniel Bernhardt, Phong Giang, Cha-Lee Yoon, and others, Odenkirk wouldn’t have become the action hero that we now know him as, and Nobody 2 wouldn’t have happened. Essentially, these pros are the real heroes out there.

‘Nobody’s Ties To the ‘John Wick’ Universe