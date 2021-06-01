The disc releases will also come with a lot of extras.

Nobody is getting a digital release next week, with a release on disc coming later this month. Bob Odenkirk will be kicking ass both in DVD and Blu-Ray, with a 4K Ultra-HD version of Nobody available so you can see all the details of the movie’s stunning set pieces.

All disc versions of Nobody will include a lot of extras, which include deleted scenes, three behind-the-scenes specials, and two tracks of feature commentaries from Nobody’s cast and crew.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Nobody’ Director Ilya Naishuller on Easter Eggs, His ‘Goodfellas’ Homage, and Filming the Entire House Attack in 13 Hours

Here’s the full list of treats, with the official special’s description:

● Hutch Hits Hard: Discover how Bob Odenkirk trained to bring his character “Hutch Mansell” to life.

● Breaking Down the Action: A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the film’s explosive set pieces (Bus Fight, Home Invasion, Car Chase and Tool & Die Sequences).

● Just a Nobody: A look at the personal beginning of the story for Bob Odenkirk and the unique style and sensibility that director Ilya Naishuller brought to the film.

● Feature Commentary with actor/producer Bob Odenkirk and director Ilya Naishuller.

● Feature Commentary with director Ilya Naishuller.

Nobody stars Odenkirk as Hutch, your regular suburban father and husband crushed by the weight of everyday life. When Hutch’s daughter (Paisley Cadorath) gets a special kitty-cat bracelet stolen during a robbery, something snaps inside his head, leading the peaceful man on a journey of bloody revenge. It is, as it sounds, a cathartic experience of glorified violence that does one hell of a good job with all its well-choreographed action scenes.

Nobody was written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. Nobody will be available digitally on June 8, with all disc versions releasing on June 22.

KEEP READING: ‘Nobody’ Screenwriter Derek Kolstad on Why He’s Cool with People Calling It "Bob Odenkirk’s 'John Wick'"

Share Share Tweet Email

Dwayne Johnson Isn't Skipping Leg Day With New 'Black Adam' Training Image The wrestler-turned-iconic movie star remains hard at work preparing for his role in the DC film.

Read Next