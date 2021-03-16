"I knew that I had to go to a whole other level if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt."

Look out, Keanu Reeves; Bob Odenkirk is coming for the “intense fight training for a role” crown. Odenkirk’s training efforts for his role in the upcoming Nobody are highlighted in a video posted to the film’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

Odenkirk stars as Hutch, a suburban Dad with a dark past whose violent skills are reignited in the wake of a home invasion. The physicality of the role is a departure for Odenkirk, best known for roles like Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman. “I started as a comedy writer in this business,” Odenkirk remarks, “so, no exercise at all.” The video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Odenkirk putting his time in at the gym, as well as performing some impressive fight choreography. “I knew that I had to go to a whole other level if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt.”

“Bob took the challenge wholeheartedly,” adds producer David Leitch. That type of intensive training regimen is familiar territory for Leitch, who also co-directed the similarly hi-octane John Wick. Securing its connection (and inviting inevitable comparisons) to that franchise, Nobody was also scripted by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, whose 2015 Hardcore Henry demonstrated some truly virtuosic action direction. The rest of the cast carries equally impressive action credentials, with Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman) playing Hutch's wife, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) as his father, and RZA (The Dead Don’t Die) as his brother.

Nobody is scheduled for theatrical release on March 26. Check out the film synopsis and behind-the-scenes video below.

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is an underestimated and mild-mannered family man, described as being unresisting to his life's hardships. One night two thieves break into his suburban home and he declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent any serious complications. His son, Blake (Gage Munroe) and wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen) are disappointed in Hutch and begin to drift away from him. The incident ignites his resentment about being an unsubstantial father and husband; thus awakening his suppressed skills and illuminating his dark secrets.

