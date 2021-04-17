Plus, how he wanted to film to feel like a Korean thriller and if he cast Michael Ironside just so he could geek out about 'Total Recall' and 'Robocop.'

As a longtime fan of Bob Odenkirk, I’m happy to report his new action movie, Nobody, kicks all kinds of ass. Unlike some movies where clever editing is often used to hide the fact that the main actor had to sit most of the action out, Odenkirk trained for two years to do all the fight scenes himself. So when you see him taking bad guys apart during a brutal and bloody bus fight, it really is Odenkirk doing the stunt work.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nobody is about an overlooked dad and husband named Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) who has lived a quiet life for many years. After a break-in at his home, Hutch’s long-simmering rage awakens as he goes on the hunt for the people who threatened his family. Unfortunately, he also encounters a dangerous Russian adversary (Alexey Serebryakov), which leads to gunfire, violence, and mayhem. Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. The film was produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldeberg's review.

With Nobody playing in select theaters and available On Demand, I recently conducted an extended interview with director Ilya Naishuller. During the wide-ranging conversation, Naishuller shared some great stories about making his first American movie including how they filmed the bus fight and house invasion, how he wanted to film to feel like a Korean thriller, how he landed the job, why he wanted the film to take place in any city USA, Easter eggs, his homage to Goodfellas, why it took so long to make another movie after Hardcore Henry, and more. In addition, he shared a great Michael Ironside story and talked about all the projects he’s developing.

Ilya Naishuller:

What TV series would he love to guest direct?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

Why did it take so long to make another movie after Hardcore Henry?

Why he passed on what would eventually become Extraction.

What did he learn making Hardcore Henry that he wanted to apply to future movies like Nobody?

How he had a list of requirements to do an American movie and Nobody had everything he wanted.

How he went in with a 28-page treatment to pitch on directing the movie.

How he wanted to film to feel like a Korean thriller.

How Odenkirk trained for two years to play this role.

Did he try and schedule anything for certain part of the shoot?

How long did it take to edit the montage of him going to work at the beginning?

How long was his first cut of the film?

What they cut out of the film.

Did he cast Michael Ironside just so he could geek out about Total Recall and Robocop?

Shares a great story about working with Ironside.

Whose idea was it to put the Touch of Evil poster in Hutch’s basement?

The Christopher Lloyd action scene where he does not have to stand up.

Breaks down the filming bus action scene.

How there is an homage to Goodfellas in the movie.

Reveals an Easter egg that takes place in the Russian club.

How tough was it working with the kitten?

How did they come up with the post credits scene?

How is the Russian mob’s money in the same city as Odenkirk’s character?

How all the cars in the film have different plates from different States.

How they filmed the attack at Hutch’s house in 13 hours.

What is he going to do next?

